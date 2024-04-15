Dodgers welcome Nationals and Mets to Dodger Stadium this week, starting with Jackie Robinson Day

After falling to the Padres in two of their first three games of the homestand, the Dodgers kick off this week with three games against the Washington Nationals, followed by a three-game weekend showdown against the New York Mets.

Monday will be a special time at Dodger Stadium, as it marks the 77th anniversary of Dodgers' legend Jackie Robinson making his Major League Debut.

April 15th will always be known as Jackie Robinson Day across MLB and the opening game against the Nationals will with a poignant tribute entitled "Dear Rachel," a special project featuring recordings from influential figures across sports and politics, highlights Robinson's profound impact. Players across the league don Dodger blue No. 42 jerseys, symbolizing unity in honoring Robinson's legacy.

Bill Russell became the third sportsman to have his jersey retired across a league, joining Jackie Robinson and Wayne Gretzky. Here are some other athletes who could potentially have their jerseys retired.

Both the Dodgers and Nationals will participate in a pregame reflection at the Jackie Robinson statue located in Centerfield Plaza, and the team will give away a vintage Jackie Robinson cap for all fans in attendance.

Fans attending Tuesday's game receive a special white sherpa Hello Kitty bag, adding a playful touch to the evening's festivities.

As the homestand concludes with the New York Mets, fans can anticipate thrilling matchups and engaging promotions.

Friday night's sky will be illuminated with a stunning drone show, sponsored by Budweiser. The spectacle of 500 drones will pay homage to the Dodgers' cross-country move from Brooklyn to Los Angeles in 1958.

The Walker Buehler bobblehead giveaway, presented by Bank of America, adds a cherished memento to Saturday's game. Sunday's postgame Kids Run the Bases provides a fitting conclusion to a series filled with excitement and camaraderie.

As the Dodgers embark on this action-packed homestand, the stage is set for unforgettable moments, fierce competition, and heartfelt tributes. Join the Dodgers faithful as they cheer, celebrate, and honor the game they love at this momentous homestand.

Tickets for all games on the homestand can be purchased at Dodgers.com/tickets.