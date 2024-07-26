Dodgers hit home run with new healthy food options at Chavez Ravine

The Los Angeles Dodgers have always been about winning, both on and off the field.

Part of that winning formula includes picking the right partnerships and giving fans the best stadium experience for their money.

When you think of food at a ballpark you think of hot dogs, French fries, cotton candy, and peanuts. But in recent years the Dodgers have made it a priority to provide fans with healthier choices so that stadium concessions are no longer a "one-size-fits-all," but unique to everyone's dietary restrictions, diversity, and lifestyle.

Dodger Stadium, known for its vibrant atmosphere and thrilling games, is stepping up its food and beverage game this season with an array of healthier options, aligning with the growing trend of better-for-you stadium food.

Health-Ade Kombucha, the official kombucha partner of the Dodgers, leads this charge with four delightful flavors for fans to choose from. This partnership brings a refreshing twist to Dodger Stadium, providing a refreshing and health-conscious alternative to traditional sugary drinks.

Joining the kombucha on the healthier menu are several exciting new items. Fans can enjoy a pea-protein-based Dodger Dog from Field Roast, a twist on the classic that’s both tasty and vegan-friendly.

Delicious Hospitality's Home Plate Platter offers chicken teriyaki skewers, edamame gyoza, and more, making for a nutritious and satisfying meal. Other healthy options include a Caesar salad, fruit cups, peanuts, hummus, and vegetable bowls.

The culinary delights at Dodger Stadium don't stop at healthier options. This season, fans can indulge in new Japanese food items, adding an international flair to their game day. Tsukiji Gindaco brings takoyaki (octopus balls) and sake, while Delicious Hospitality offers chicken katsu sandwiches, vegetable tempura, sushi, and short rib bowls.

LA Feeds Blue serves up kurobuta pork sausage dogs, kurobuta yakisoba dogs, miso ginger salad, and chicken katsu bowls, paying homage to Japanese cuisine.

Centerfield Plaza is buzzing with new additions, including Shake Shack, which brings its famous Shack burgers, smoke shacks, Shroom burgers, cheese fries, and shakes.

The Mastercard Food Truck offers grilled Dodger dogs and assorted snacks, while LA Taqueria delights with barbacoa taco platters, carne asada tacos, carne asada tortas, potato taquitos, and popcorn.

Jeff’s Kosher provides kosher hot dogs with onions, kielbasa, chili kielbasa, plant-based dogs, pretzels with cheese, sauerkraut, and a kosher barbecue beef sandwich. For BBQ enthusiasts,

Think Blue BBQ serves up BBQ platters, brisket nacho helmets, burnt-end hot links, pulled pork mac & cheese, pulled smoked chicken sandwiches, and more.

This summer, Dodger Stadium has truly become a food lover's paradise. With Health-Ade's kombucha adding a refreshing twist and the stadium's expanded menu catering to diverse tastes and dietary preferences, there’s something for everyone.

In celebration of their partnership with the Dodgers and their four new flavors available throughout the stadium, Health-Ade recently gave several lucky fans the experience of a lifetime.

These fortunate fans were treated to prime seats in the "Home Run Section" of Dodger Stadium, complete with all-inclusive food and drinks.

Health-Ade didn't stop there; they also provided free rideshare to and from the stadium, ensuring a hassle-free experience.

Watching the first-place Dodgers inside "Blue Heaven on Earth" is already a remarkable experience, but Health-Ade's generosity took it to another level.

The partnership between the Dodgers and Health-Ade not only brings a healthier beverage option to fans but also underscores the Dodgers' commitment to enhancing the overall game day experience.