There was a big trade over the weekend in Major League Baseball.

And, everyone involved seems pleased with what they received.

Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly traded one of his jerseys for a jacket worn by a member of Mariachi Garibaldi. The band was at Dodger Stadium Sunday to perform the national anthem as part of the Viva Los Dodgers celebration.

During warmups, the band serenaded the team on the field. In video posted to Instagram, Kelly can be seen striking a deal with a trumpet player.

If he wanted to trade his jacket for a jersey, Kelly would be in the bullpen.

Making good on his word, Kelly later walked into the bullpen with a jersey that he tossed up to the smiling band member. The exchange also was captured on camera.