Dodgers

Watch: Joe Kelly Trades His Dodgers Jersey for a Mariachi Band Member's Jacket

After pre-game negotiations, the Dodgers pitcher completed the jacket-for-jersey exchange the bullpen.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Mariachi pay at Dodger Stadium.
Getty

There was a big trade over the weekend in Major League Baseball.

And, everyone involved seems pleased with what they received.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly traded one of his jerseys for a jacket worn by a member of Mariachi Garibaldi. The band was at Dodger Stadium Sunday to perform the national anthem as part of the Viva Los Dodgers celebration.

During warmups, the band serenaded the team on the field. In video posted to Instagram, Kelly can be seen striking a deal with a trumpet player.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

weather 2 hours ago

Heat Alert Extended Through Rest of the Week for Parts of LA County

Los Angeles Dodgers 10 hours ago

Walker Buehler Deals, Surging Dodgers Sweep Giants With 3-1 Victory

If he wanted to trade his jacket for a jersey, Kelly would be in the bullpen.

Making good on his word, Kelly later walked into the bullpen with a jersey that he tossed up to the smiling band member. The exchange also was captured on camera. 

This article tagged under:

DodgersJoe Kelly
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us