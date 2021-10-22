Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers' Max Scherzer Scratched From Game 6 Start vs Braves

The Los Angeles Dodgers say Max Scherzer will not start Game 6 of the NL Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night. 

By The Associated Press

Atlanta Braves defeated Los Angeles Dodgers 9-2 during game 4 of MLB baseball National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers say Max Scherzer will not start Game 6 of the NL Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night.

The Dodgers made the announcement on Friday night. They did not say why Scherzer will not start and did not say which pitcher will take his place.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Atlanta leads the series 3-2.

Scratching Scherzer was first reported by the Los Angeles Times.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Los Angeles Lakers 5 mins ago

Chris Paul Hits Milestone, Leads Suns Past Shaky Lakers, 115-105

Irvine 59 mins ago

Yucaipa Woman Pleads Guilty in Theft of Guitars Worth $50,000 in Irvine

Scherzer, a 37-year-old right-hander, is a three-time Cy Young Award winner acquired by the Dodgers from Washington on July 30.

He got his first career save on Oct 14 at San Francisco in Game 5 of the Division Series, throwing 13 pitches on two days' rest after throwing 110 pitches over seven innings during the Dodgers' 1-0 loss in Game 3.

Scherzer started Game 2 at the Braves on Sunday and did not get a decision in Atlanta's 5-4 win, throwing 79 pitches over 4 1/3 innings. He said after that game he had a bit of a dead arm but said at the time he did not think it was that big of a deal.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles DodgersMLBBaseballMLB PlayoffsMLB Postseason
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us