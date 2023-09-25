Dodgers

‘Sorry guys, I need to make this play.' Dodgers shortstop fields ground ball while mic'd up

The Dodgers' Miguel Rojas apologized for interrupting a conversation as he simultaneously handled a ground ball and live coverage.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Miguel Rojas #11 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits against the Detroit Tigers.
Getty

The position of shortstop comes with a lot of responsibilities.

Play-by-play announcer isn't usually one of them, but the Dodgers' Miguel Rojas smoothly handled both live coverage and a sharply hit ground ball Sunday at Dodger Stadium.

Rojas was wearing a microphone for ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball broadcast and speaking with the announcers, telling a story about teammate Kiké Hernández, when the Giants' Thairo Estrada smacked a ground ball in his direction in the second inning.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The shortstop apologized as he deftly stepped to his left, fielded the ground ball on a hop and tossed it to first base for an out.

"Sorry, guys, I need to make this play real quick," Rojas said.

Rojas was acquired by the Dodgers in an off-season trade. He was expected to be a utility player, but an injury to Gavin Lux required him to play a larger role as a starter.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Hollywood Strike 3 hours ago

With WGA and studios reaching tentative deal, when will writers and shows return?

Pursuit 14 hours ago

Man holding dog on lap leads police on bizarre golf cart chase in San Fernando Valley

"I got a great opportunity to be in the same locker room and same field with a lot of great players, and learning from Martín Prado and Adrían González and all of those guys early in my career helped me to change myself into not just a baseball player but a leader," Rojas said during the broadcast.

The Dodgers won Sunday's game 3-2 in dramatic style with a single in the 10th by Chris Taylor to score the winning run.

This article tagged under:

Dodgers
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us