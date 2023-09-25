The position of shortstop comes with a lot of responsibilities.

Play-by-play announcer isn't usually one of them, but the Dodgers' Miguel Rojas smoothly handled both live coverage and a sharply hit ground ball Sunday at Dodger Stadium.

Rojas was wearing a microphone for ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball broadcast and speaking with the announcers, telling a story about teammate Kiké Hernández, when the Giants' Thairo Estrada smacked a ground ball in his direction in the second inning.

"Sorry, guys. I need to make this play real quick."



Miguel Rojas is mic'd up and doesn't miss a beat.



(MLB x @Casamigos) pic.twitter.com/x1PJb5jIm0 — MLB (@MLB) September 24, 2023

The shortstop apologized as he deftly stepped to his left, fielded the ground ball on a hop and tossed it to first base for an out.

Rojas was acquired by the Dodgers in an off-season trade. He was expected to be a utility player, but an injury to Gavin Lux required him to play a larger role as a starter.

"I got a great opportunity to be in the same locker room and same field with a lot of great players, and learning from Martín Prado and Adrían González and all of those guys early in my career helped me to change myself into not just a baseball player but a leader," Rojas said during the broadcast.

The Dodgers won Sunday's game 3-2 in dramatic style with a single in the 10th by Chris Taylor to score the winning run.