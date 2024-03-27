Dodgers' Mookie Betts draws a crowd when he picks up a shift at Alhambra Raising Cane's

A long line of blue-clad Dodgers fans showed up Wednesday morning to see Mookie Betts playing a new position behind the counter at Raising Cane's in Alhambra.

The former MLB MVP and seven-time All-Star was scheduled to pick up a shift at the San Gabriel Valley restaurant Wednesday, one day before the Dodgers home-opener against St. Louis. Betts was scheduled to be at the Alhambra restaurant on East Valley Boulevard at 10 a.m.

Fans, including a woman holding a "Mookie for President" sign, in Betts jerseys and other Dodgers gear waited in a line the snaked back and forth in front of the restaurant and extended around the back of the property. Betts checked in behind the counter to take a few orders.

.@mookiebetts will be picking up a shift at Raising Cane's tomorrow in Alhambra! pic.twitter.com/tRkWWCMY4g — Raising Cane's (@raisingcanes) March 26, 2024

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The Dodgers opened the regular season last week in Seoul, splitting two games against the Padres. The team returned home for an exhibition series with the Angels ahead of Thursday's Dodger Stadium opener.

First pitch Thursday is scheduled for 1:10 p.m.

LA's Tyler Glasnow, the team's opening day starter in Seoul, will get the start again Thursday. The Cardinals will send righter-hander Miles Mikolas to the mound to face a high-powered Dodgers lineup that added two-time league MVP Shohei Ohtani to an already star-laden lineup.