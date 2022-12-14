Dodgers Reportedly Agree to $13M, 1-Year Deal with Noah Syndergaard

The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly agreed to a one-year, $13 million deal with free agent pitcher Noah Syndergaard, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

The pitcher, affectionately known as "Thor" because of his long blonde hair and Scandinavian roots had a 3.83 ERA in 15 starts with the Los Angeles Angels last season. He was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies at the trade deadline, where he made nine starts in ten appearances. Syndergaard appeared in the World Series against the Houston Astros in November.

According to sources, the Dodgers previously had interest in trading for Syndergaard when he was with the New York Mets in 2018 and 19. Syndergaard underwent Tommy John surgery in March of 2020 and only pitched twice in 2021, both one-inning appearances.

Right-hander Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in agreement on a contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. The 30-year-old Syndergaard is expected to join the Dodgers' starting rotation. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 14, 2022

Syndergaard was not the only move the Dodgers made on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, they traded minor league pitcher Jeff Belge to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for right-handed relief pitcher J.P. Feyereisen.

#Dodgers acquired right-handed pitcher J.P. Feyereisen from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for minor league pitcher Jeff Belge. — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) December 14, 2022

Feyereisen did not allow an earned run in 22 appearances (24.1 innings) in 2022. He had 25 strikeouts and just five walks.

The Dodgers have yet to officially announce the Syndergaard deal and have been relatively quiet this offseason. The Dodgers reportedly had interest in the top free agents; Jacob deGrom, Justin Verlander, Aaron Judge, Carlos Correa, and Xander Bogaerts, but were unable to sign any of them.

All offseason, the Dodgers have discussed openly about giving their young players a runway to show if they can play at the big league level in 2023.

Ryan Pepiot, Gavin Stone, Bobby Miller, James Outmann, Miguel Vargas, and Diego Cartaya are just some of the young prospects expected to contribute next season.