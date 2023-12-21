Dodgers reportedly agree to record-breaking deal with Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto

The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly agreed to terms on a record-breaking contract with Japanese pitching sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto, according to Major League Baseball (MLB).

MLB posted on its social media accounts Thursday evening of the Dodgers' signing of the righthand pitcher.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the deal is for 12 years and worth $325 million, making it the largest contract for a starting pitcher in MLB history.

Japanese star Yoshinobu Yamamoto and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in agreement on an 12-year, $325 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 22, 2023

The deal comes on the heels of the Dodgers signing another Japanese superstar in two-way player and two-time unanimous AL MVP Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani signed the largest contract in North American sports history last week on a 10-year, $700 million deal.

Ohtani, who was in attendance at the Los Angeles Rams game on Thursday Night, reportedly invited Yamamoto to the game. The two players were teammates with Japan during the World Baseball Classic in 2023.

Yamamoto is a three-time pitcher of the year award winner in Japan, where he spent the last seven years with the Orix Buffaloes. He has a 1.82 ERA over that span.

Yamamoto had a career record of 70-29 with a 1.82 ERA and 922 strikeouts in his Japanese career.

Over the last three seasons, Yamamoto has won the Japanese World Series, the World Baseball Classic, three pitching Triple Crown Awards, three Sawamura Awards (the Japanese equivalent of the Cy Young), and three Pacific League MVPS.

The Dodgers have now spent over $1 billion dollars in free agents this offseason.

Yamamoto's pitching arsenal contains a fastball, curveball, splitter, and cutter. His average fastball velocity is around 95MPH, but it's his uncanny ability to spin the ball that had scout's heads turning.

Prior to Thursday's announcement, the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, and San Francisco Giants were all vying for Yamamoto's services.

The deal is pending a physical.