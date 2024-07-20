Los Angeles Dodgers second-half promotions schedule: exciting giveaways, bobbleheads, and theme nights

The Los Angeles Dodgers have unveiled their thrilling promotion schedule for the second half of the 2024 MLB season, packed with giveaways, theme nights, and special events that promise to create unforgettable memories for fans.

From celebrating legendary players to new never-before-seen bobbleheads and exclusive themed nights, there’s something for every Dodger enthusiast to look forward to between July and October.

Alumni Weekend Extravaganza

Mark your calendars for August 9-11 as Dodger Stadium hosts the highly anticipated Alumni Weekend, presented by Bank of America. This year, the Dodgers will honor iconic figures Dusty Baker and Matt Kemp, alongside a slew of former players who have etched their names into the rich tapestry of Dodgers history.

Matt Kemp #27 celebrates as he runs to first on his walk off RBI single in the tenth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers the Houston Astros on August 12, 2011 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

This weekend promises a nostalgic trip down memory lane, filled with tributes to the greats who have donned the Dodger blue. Fans will be able to meet and greet with some of their favorite legends on Saturday, August 10, and with Kemp on Sunday, August 11.

Bobblehead Bonanza

The second-half bobblehead lineup kicks off on July 24 with a Kiké Hernández bobblehead, presented by Budweiser. On August 7, fans can look forward to a Sandy Koufax bobblehead, presented by Spectrum, celebrating the legendary pitcher’s contributions to the team. Other standout bobbleheads include:

Legends of Dodger Baseball Dusty Baker bobblehead, presented by Bank of America on August 9 vs. Pittsburgh

Matt Kemp bobblehead, presented by Budweiser on August 11

Teoscar Hernández bobblehead, presented by INABA on August 20 vs. Seattle

Shohei Ohtani bobblehead, presented by DAISO on August 28 vs. Baltimore

Evan Phillips bobblehead, presented by 76 on September 7 vs. Cleveland

Max Muncy bobblehead, presented by Lexus on September 11 vs. Chicago Cubs

Clayton Kershaw bobblehead, presented by AMPM on September 25 vs. San Diego

Say Goodbye, to the "the Say Hey Kid"

On July 22, before the Dodgers face off against the San Francisco Giants, fans will witness a special ceremony honoring Giants legend Willie Mays. Mays' son, Michael, will be in attendance to celebrate his father's incredible legacy. The first 40,000 fans will also receive a Shohei Ohtani hat, presented by Vantelin, adding to the excitement of the evening.

A display of the number 24 at the Willie Mays Celebration of Life Ceremony at Oracle Park on July 8, 2024 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Tony Avelar/San Francisco Giants/Getty Images)

Themed Nights and Celebrations

Dodger Stadium will buzz with energy on various themed nights, offering fans exclusive items with the purchase of a ticket-pack ticket. Some highlights include:

Hello Kitty Night on August 19 vs. Seattle

Lakers Showtime T-shirt Night on August 24 vs. Tampa Bay

Kobe Bryant Jersey Night on August 25 vs. Tampa Bay

Armenian Heritage Night on August 6 vs. Philadelphia

LA Kings Night on August 21 vs. Seattle

Salvadoran Heritage Night on August 27 vs. Baltimore

Filipino Heritage Night on August 29 vs. Baltimore

Union Night on September 7 vs. Cleveland

Nurses Night on September 9 vs. Chicago Cubs

Guatemalan Heritage Night on September 10 vs. Chicago Cubs

La Gran Fiesta, presented by Coca-Cola and Budweiser on September 21 vs. Colorado

Firefighter Appreciation Night on September 22 vs. Colorado

Día de Los Dodgers Night, presented by Hornitos on September 24 vs. San Diego

For a complete list of theme nights, visit Dodgers.com/TicketPacks.

Don’t Miss Out

To take advantage of these fantastic promotions and celebrations, secure your tickets early. Visit Dodgers.com/Groups for group tickets, special hospitality spaces, pricing, and more.

Promotional items will be given out to the first 40,000 ticketed fans in attendance, while supplies last, at the guest’s point of entry, unless otherwise noted. For the full promotional schedule, head over to Dodgers.com/Promotions.

So head out to Dodger Stadium for an unforgettable second half of the season, packed with excitement, celebration, and Dodger pride!