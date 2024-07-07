Dodgers shine bright with six-pack of All-Stars selected for 2024 MLB All-Star Game in Texas

Everyone in the baseball world knows the Los Angeles Dodgers are packed with talent, and now we know that it will be well represented at the 2024 MLB All-Star Game at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on July 16.

Major League Baseball announced the full rosters for both the American League and National League on Sunday afternoon, and the Dodgers have secured six spots in the annual Midsummer Classic.

This remarkable achievement marks the fifth consecutive year that the Dodgers have sent five or more players to the All-Star Game, a testament to the franchise's depth and excellence.

The only team surpassing them in player representation this year is the team with the best record in baseball, the Philadelphia Phillies, with seven total All-Star selections.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Dodgers' pitcher Tyler Glasnow, catcher Will Smith, shortstop Mookie Betts, first baseman Freddie Freeman, and outfielder Teoscar Hernández were named National League All-Stars this afternoon, joining teammate Shohei Ohtani in Texas, who was voted in as a National League starter on Thursday.

Glasnow, the towering right-hander, has earned his first All-Star nomination after a stellar first half of the season with the Dodgers. At 30, Glasnow has made 18 starts, posting an 8-5 record with a 3.47 ERA, and leads the league with 143 strikeouts in 109 innings.

His strikeout rate of 11.81 per nine innings is second-best in the majors and a franchise record, surpassing Clayton Kershaw's 2015 mark. A Southern California native, Glasnow's journey to this pinnacle is a story of perseverance and skill, making him a standout in this year’s All-Star lineup.

2024 All-Stars; Mookie Betts #50, Tyler Glasnow #31 and Will Smith #16 of the Los Angeles Dodgers talk on the mound in the 4th inning during a game. Glasnow was named to his first All-Star Game on Sunday, July 7th. Smith (right) was named to his second straight All-Star Game. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Catcher Will Smith returns to the All-Star Game for the second consecutive year, a deserving recognition for his consistent performance. Smith has been a cornerstone for the Dodgers, batting .274 with 15 homers and 55 RBIs in 75 games.

His offensive prowess places him among the top National League catchers in several categories, including home runs, RBIs, and slugging percentage. Smith’s leadership behind the plate and at the bat has been instrumental in the Dodgers' success this season.

Mookie Betts, a perennial All-Star, earns his eighth straight selection and his first as a shortstop. Despite being sidelined with a fractured left hand since mid-June, Betts has managed to impress with a .304 average, 10 homers, and a .893 OPS in 72 games.

His versatility and excellence in multiple positions have set him apart, joining Fernando Tatis Jr. as one of the few players to be All-Stars as both right fielders and shortstops.

First baseman Freddie Freeman continues to prove his mettle with his eighth All-Star nod. In 91 games, Freeman is hitting .301 with 13 homers and 58 RBIs. T

he 2020 National League MVP has been a vital part of the Dodgers’ lineup, consistently ranking among league leaders in various offensive categories. His recent milestone of 1,200 career RBIs and his march towards 2,000 career games played underscore his enduring impact on the game.

Teoscar Hernández, in his first All-Star appearance for the National League, has been a powerhouse for the Dodgers. The Dominican outfielder is hitting .258 with 19 homers and 60 RBIs, leading NL outfielders in home runs and RBIs.

His performance this season has solidified his reputation as one of the league’s most formidable hitters, and his contributions have been crucial for the Dodgers.

Finally, Shohei Ohtani, the dynamic two-way sensation, rounds out the Dodgers' All-Star contingent. Ohtani’s extraordinary season includes a .316 batting average, 28 homers, and 65 RBIs, along with remarkable achievements on the basepaths and at the mound.

His ability to dominate both as a hitter and a pitcher makes him a unique and invaluable asset, and his fourth straight All-Star selection is a testament to his unparalleled talent.

The Dodgers' presence at the 2024 All-Star Game not only highlights individual excellence but also showcases the collective strength of the team. Each player's journey to this point is a testament to their hard work and dedication, reflecting the resilience and skill that define Dodgers baseball.

The 94th Midsummer Classic will showcase the best of Major League Baseball, with the Dodgers' six representatives highlighting the team's exceptional talent. The game will be broadcast nationally by FOX Sports and internationally, bringing the excitement of the All-Star Game to fans around the globe.