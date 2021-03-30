Dodgers Single-Game Tickets For April Will Go On Sale on Friday.

It's time for Dodger baseball!

The 2021 MLB season is upon us, and for the first time in over 540 days, fans will be allowed inside Dodger Stadium to watch their beloved Los Angeles Dodgers.

On Tuesday, the team announced that single-game tickets for the month of April will go on sale this Friday, April 2 at 10:00 a.m.

The tickets do not include Opening Day and can be purchased at Dodgers.com/Tickets.

The reigning World Series Champions will begin their season in Colorado against the Rockies on April 1 (the game can be seen on both ESPN and Spectrum SportsNetLA).

The team's home opener will be held on April 9 against the Washington Nationals at 1:10 p.m.

In total, the Dodgers will play 13 home games in the month of April.

Additionally, Los Angeles County was approved for a move into the orange tier on Tuesday. Under the county's current red tier, Dodger Stadium is permitted to allow fans at up to 20 percent capacity (roughly 11,000 fans). Once LA Country moves into the orange tier, which it is expected to do on Monday, the stadium will be permitted to allow fans at up to 33 percent capacity (roughly 18,000 fans).

To learn more about what it will be like inside Dodger Stadium this season check out our procedures and guidelines video above.