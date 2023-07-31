Happy MLB trade deadline eve everyone!



Each and every year, the Los Angeles Dodgers are among the most active teams at the MLB trade deadline. Whether it's superstars like Manny Machado, Trea Turner, and Max Scherzer, or smaller deals like Tony Watson, Adam Kolarek, and David Freese, the Dodgers have found themselves in a position to buy at the deadline for the last decade.

This year is no different. The Dodgers currently find themselves in first place in the National League West, just two games ahead of the rival San Francisco Giants. Unlike previous years, the 2023 edition of the Dodgers is one wrought with more holes than a slice of Swiss cheese.

The Dodgers team ERA is a paltry 4.51, 22nd in the league and the lowest it has been in several decades. Their bullpen is just as bad, sporting a 4.18 ERA that also ranks them 22nd. In the month of July, their starting rotation's 6.18 ERA was the worst it's been in 79 years.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The Dodgers offense is not exempt either. The team is batting an atrocious .232 this season against left-handed pitching, the fourth worst mark in the league, and just two points away from the second-worst mark in the majors.

Over the past week, President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman and general manager Brandon Gomes have been busy addressing those flaws. First, the team brought back old friend Enrique Hernandez from the Boston Red Sox, and shortstop Amed Rosario from the Cleveland Guardians. Both are right-handed bats that excel against left-handed pitching.

The Dodgers also addressed their starting pitching and the bullpen with one swift move over the weekend. The team acquired starting pitcher Lance Lynn, and reliever Joe Kelly from the Chicago White Sox on Friday. Both pitchers have struggled in the windy city this season, but both are veterans with a long track record of success, and the Dodgers are hoping a change of scenery and a pennant race can help turn their seasons around.

Many of you have asked, "Are the Dodgers done making moves?"

The answer to that is complicated, but to put it succinctly, no, they are not. They are still in talks with several teams in acquiring an impact starting pitcher, and perhaps other talented players that improve the team overall. However, in order for that to happen both parties involved need to be content with what they are getting in return. Often times during this period, teams that are selling raise their asking price for players in return than they normally would during the offseason.

Additionally, with the expanded playoff format, more teams are on the fence at the trade deadline then ever before, making it even more complicated to make a deal when at any moment a team could decide they no longer want to trade players, sometimes even choosing to add players (we're looking at you Angels).

Regardless of the ultimate outcome, the Dodgers will do everything they can to acquire more impact players by the time the clock hits 3:00 PM PT on August 1.

With that in mind, here's the latest rumors on potential targets the Dodgers have and where things stand.

Getty Images Justin Verlander #35 of the New York mets pitches in a game. (Credit Getty Images).

New York Mets –Justin Verlander, Tommy Pham, and Mark Canha

Verlander is easily the best player available at the trade deadline. The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner has been fantastic over his last few starts, and if the Mets do decide to move him, a deal with the Dodgers makes the most sense.

New York is one of the many teams that has been on the fence for most of the season regarding whether or not they will be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline. But just in the past week, the team parted ways with their closer, David Robertson, and their superstar pitcher, Max Scherzer.

After winning his 250th career game on Sunday, Verlander appeared to be just as frustrated with the Mets' future as Scherzer was just days prior. Could this mean he will also be traded by Tuesday?

Sources confirm to NBC LA that the Dodgers have indeed been in trade talks with the Mets regarding Verlander. If Verlander is available, it makes sense the Dodgers would be interested. They tried to sign the right-hander in the offseason to a two-year, $80 million deal, but the 40-year-old veteran took more to play for the Mets. So if the Dodgers wanted him before, it makes sense they would want him now. However, if the Dodgers top target this offseason is Shohei Ohtani, would the Dodgers really be willing to pay his projected salary of $92 million over the next two seasons should Verlander choose to opt-in to his player option for 2025?

In any scenario, the Dodgers would likely ask the Mets to cover some of Verlander's remaining salary, as they did in the deal that sent Scherzer to the Rangers. In return, the Mets want a top-pitching prospect.

Thankfully, the Dodgers are loaded with those. Bobby Miller, Emmet Sheehan, and Michael Grove are three rookie pitchers Los Angeles has thrown into the starting rotation this season. If the Mets want major league ready talent in return, they will likely ask for one of those three. Behind them, are Gavin Stone, Ryan Pepiot, and Landon Knack. The Dodgers may want to include one of those three instead, with Stone the name sources keep mentioning.

It's also possible that more than one of those pitchers goes back to the Mets in a deal, especially if they are willing to include Tommy Pham or Mak Canha. Both are right-handed hitters that hit left-handed pitching extremely well and could bolster the Dodgers depth in that department. The teams talked about trades for both players earlier in the week, and even though the team acquired Hernandez and Rosario, LA could still be interested, especially if a deal includes Verlander.

While a deal for Verlander could get done by Tuesday, there's a lot of obstacles along the way. Firstly, the Mets may decide to keep him and make another playoff push in 2024. Mets' GM Billy Eppler said his team is not rebuilding and is selling, but that it's not a "fire sale," like the White Sox and Cardinals are doing.

Finally, Verlander has a full no-trade clause in his contract. In order to be traded he would have to waive that to come to Los Angeles. While to most people that makes sense, especially with his wife, model and actress, Kate Upton, familiar with Hollywood, there's no guarantee that Verlander and his family want to move to Los Angeles.

The mutual interest from both teams is there, but there is no certainty that a deal gets done. At the end of the day, sources we've spoken to think Verlander ends up staying in New York with the Dodgers looking at other starting pitching options before the deadline.

Eduardo Rodriguez #57 of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Comerica Park on July 25, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Detroit Tigers – Eduardo Rodriguez

As mentioned by many others, sources confirmed to NBC LA that the Dodgers have also called the Detroit Tigers asking about left-handed starter Eduardo Rodriguez. Among the starting pitchers available, Rodriguez is having the best season, with a record of 6-5 and an ERA of 2.95.

Much like Verlander, a deal for Rodriguez would also be complicated and filled with obstacles. Rodriguez signed a five-year, $77 million deal with the Tigers ahead of the 2022 season and is still owed $49 million over the next three seasons. Complicating matters, Rodriguez can opt out of his contract after this season and become a free agent.

If the Dodgers trade for Rodriguez, they would want to know whether or not he plans to opt-out of his contract this winter, or opt-in to the final three years. Reportedly, Rodriguez and his agent still have not made a decision on that. With that uncertainty, and the Tigers enormous asking price, its difficult to see a deal getting done. However, if Rodriguez does inform teams he's going to opt-out after this season, than the clarity that Rodriguez would just be a two-month rental would be helpful in the return package to the Tigers.

Getty Images Sack Flaherty #22 of the St. Louis Cardinals congratulates Paul Goldschmidt #46 of the St. Louis Cardinals after Goldschmidt hits a grand slam against the Milwaukee Brewers . (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

St. Louis Cardinals – Jack Flaherty and Nolan Arenado

We all heard the rumors over the past week that the Dodgers had talks with the Cardinals about All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado. While for many in the industry, that news made their jaws drop, it should not have if you're familiar with the way Friedman and the Dodgers front office operates.

As I mentioned here, the Dodgers have been interested in acquiring the Southern California native Arenado for many years, and were among the teams in talks with the Rockies when he was traded to St. Louis in 2021. While Dodger fans always have their eyes on the biggest prize, the initial talks between the Dodgers and Cardinals were not revolving around Arenado, but rather their surplus of pitching.

The Dodgers were interested in starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery (traded to the Rangers) and closer Jordan Hicks (traded to the Blue Jays), as well as right-hander Jack Flaherty. The former two have already been dealt, but the latter has not. Unlike deals for Verlander and Rodriguez, a deal for Flaherty is much easier.

Flaherty is on an expiring contract and will be a free agent at the end of the season. Flaherty had his best season in 2021, going 9-2 with a 3.22 ERA, but he's struggled the past two after battling a shoulder injury.

The Dodgers are interested, but not at the asking price the Cardinals initially wanted. That's what turned the conversations from just Montgomery, Flaherty, or Hicks into one of those pitchers and Arenado. Since news leaked that the Dodgers and Cardinals were discussing Arenado, the Cardinals have since shut down those talks and announced publically that Arenado would be staying put and be a part of the future in St. Louis.

Other teams are interested in Flaherty as well, most notably the Baltimore Orioles and the rival San Francisco Giants. Former Dodgers general manager Farhan Zaidi would love nothing more than to steal Flaherty away from the Dodgers. The asking price is reportedly high, but someone is going to get the right-hander and it could be the Dodgers.

Chopper4 Scott Barlow of the Kansas City Royals (credit Getty Images).

Kansas City Royals – Brady Singer and Scott Barlow

Sources told NBC LA that the Dodgers called the Kansas City Royals over the past couple weeks checking in on both starting pitcher Brady Singer, and reliever Scott Barlow.

The 26-year-old Singer is under team control until 2027, and Barlow until 2025. Both pitchers are arbitration eligible, with Barlow entering his third and final year of arbitration this offseason. That could make him more moveable than Singer, but sources indicated that the asking price for one, or both pitchers is extremely high at the moment, and there's been no serious movement in a deal with the Dodgers.

Getty Images Mitch Keller #23 of the Pittsburgh Pirates delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on July 11, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Pirates – Mitch Keller or Rich Hill

Another name the Dodgers have been linked to is Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star pitcher Mitch Keller. Keller is under club control until 2025, making the return in any deal filled with some of the Dodgers' top prospects.

The Pirates were in first place in the NL Central as recently as last month, but since early June they've fallen out of contention and are now 9.5 games out of a wild card spot in the National League. Building off the momentum from the first half of the season, Pittsburgh could opt to keep Keller and reload for a run in 2024, or trade him for a bevy of prospects for the future.

Sources have told NBC LA, that there's not much traction at the moment between the Pirates and Dodgers in a deal for Keller, but LA could possibly pivot to a familiar face in left-hander Rich Hill. The 43-year-old would be cheap, two-month rental, as his contract expires at the end of the season.

As of this moment, the Dodgers are only interested in a high-impact starting pitcher, and Hill might not qualify, as he's 7-10 with a 4.76 ERA this season. Either deal is considered doubtful, but if the Dodgers strike out on other targets in the next 24 hours, we could see some momentum here.

No matter what happens, it's sure to be an exciting and interesting 24 hours as teams across the league will make one last push to solidify their rosters as the push for the playoffs begins.