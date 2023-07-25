Dodgers bring back Kiké Hernandez in trade with Red Sox

The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly reunited with an old friend.

According to multiple reports, the National League West leaders have acquired utility player Kiké Hernandez from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for relief pitchers Nick Anderson and Justin Hagenman.

The Boston Red Sox will receive right-handed reliever Nick Robertson -- who has thrown 10.1 big league innings this year -- and right-handed reliever Justin Hagenman (now at Triple-A) from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Kiké Hernandez deal, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 25, 2023

Hernandez was a fan favorite during his six seasons with the Dodgers. The 31-year-old right-hander left in free agency after helping the team win their first World Series title since 1988 during the COVID-19 pandemic shortened season of 2020.

Hernandez signed with the Boston Red Sox that offseason and enjoyed a strong season in 2021. However, he's struggled mightily the last two seasons and is batting just .222 with 12 home runs, 76 RBI, and just three stolen bases over that span.

Hernandez was also part of the effort in recruiting former Dodger teammates Justin Turner and Kenley Jansen to Boston before the 2023 season.

Boston Red Sox SS Kike Hernandez, foreground, and his former Dodger teammate and new Red Sox teammate Justin Turner, rear, stretch at Spring Training. (Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The Dodgers are hoping that a return to Los Angeles can bring back the hitting that sparked the team to their championship run inside the bubble at Globe Life Field in 2020.

The Dodgers were in need of a right-handed bat off the bench ever since outfielder Trayce Thompson went on the 60-day injured list. The team acquired Riverside native Jake Marisnick off waivers, but he too went on the injured list after making his Dodgers' debut in Baltimore last weekend.

Hernandez will like fill that vacancy left by Marisinick—a right-handed utility player off the bench that can play the outfield or infield—the Dodgers are also hoping that Hernandez can help them against left-handed pitching. Hernandez's career batting average is .259 against lefties, compared to just .224 against righties.

The Dodgers currently hold a four-game lead in the NL West, but desperately need to address starting pitching and the bullpen in the next six days before the trade deadline. Injuries to all five Opening Day starters has left the team relying heavily on rookie pitchers like Bobby Miller, Emmett Sheehan, Michael Grove, and Gavin Stone.

Hernandez is just the first domino to fall, so expect the Dodgers to make a flurry of moves in the coming days.