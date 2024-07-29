Dodgers

Dodgers acquire infielder Tommy Edman and pitcher Michael Kopech in 3-team trade, report says

The White Sox will receive Miguel Vargas and two prospects from the Dodgers.

By Jonathan Lloyd

The Dodgers acquired infielder Tommy Edman from the Cardinals and relief pitcher Michael Kopech from the White Sox Monday as part of a three-team deal, according to MLB.com.

Citing sources, MLB.com reported that the players were part of a trade that sends right-hander Erick Fedde and outfielder Tommy Pham from the White Sox to the Cardinals.

In return, the White Sox will get infielder-outfielder Miguel Vargas and two prospects -- infielders Jeral Perez and Alexander Albertus -- from the Dodgers.

Here's the breakdown.

  • Cardinals acquire: right-handed pitcher Erick Fedde, outfielder Tommy Pham
  • Dodgers acquire: infielder Tommy Edman, right-handed pitcher Michael Kopech
  • White Sox acquire: infielder-outfielder Miguel Vargas, infield prospects Jeral Perez and Alexander Albertus

Edman, a veteran who has been in St. Louis since 2019, hasn't played for the Cardinals this season due to surgery on his right wrist.

Kopech is 2-8 this season with a 4.74 ERA and nine saves.

Dodgers
