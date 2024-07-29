Dodgers acquire infielder Tommy Edman and pitcher Michael Kopech in 3-team trade, report says

The Dodgers acquired infielder Tommy Edman from the Cardinals and relief pitcher Michael Kopech from the White Sox Monday as part of a three-team deal, according to MLB.com.
Citing sources, MLB.com reported that the players were part of a trade that sends right-hander Erick Fedde and outfielder Tommy Pham from the White Sox to the Cardinals.
In return, the White Sox will get infielder-outfielder Miguel Vargas and two prospects -- infielders Jeral Perez and Alexander Albertus -- from the Dodgers.
Here's the breakdown.
- Cardinals acquire: right-handed pitcher Erick Fedde, outfielder Tommy Pham
- Dodgers acquire: infielder Tommy Edman, right-handed pitcher Michael Kopech
- White Sox acquire: infielder-outfielder Miguel Vargas, infield prospects Jeral Perez and Alexander Albertus
Edman, a veteran who has been in St. Louis since 2019, hasn't played for the Cardinals this season due to surgery on his right wrist.
Kopech is 2-8 this season with a 4.74 ERA and nine saves.
