Draymond Green Says Milwaukee Fan Threatened His Life, Calls for Consequences

Draymond says fan threatened his life, calls for consequences originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

MILWAUKEE -- The ugliest moment in the Warriors' latest 128-111 road loss Tuesday night to the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum didn't come on the court. It was close to it, maybe too close.

As Giannis Antetokounmpo attempted two free throws with six-and-a-half minutes remaining in the third quarter, Draymond Green was seen jawing with a courtside fan. It was clear, even from a distance, there was plenty of emotion behind Green's words as the exchange lasted the duration of both shots.

It wasn't done from there. This mattered to Green and he needed to go the extra mile to maturely take matters into his own hands.

A little over a minute later, as Steph Curry took three free throws, Green informed the officiating crew what was said to him. Once that was relayed, it was clear what need to be done. The fan was kicked out of the arena, as he should have been.

Draymond went to the officials to have a fan removed from the game pic.twitter.com/HPrDvVKNOO — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 14, 2022

"Some threatening stuff to my life," Green said when asked what the fan was saying to him. "I was this close to really going back and diving all the way in. But just went back and told the official. When I told the official what he said, he was like 'Oh, he's got to get out of here.' "

Later in the night, the Bucks gave an official statement to reporters in Milwaukee.

"It's under the referee's discretion. We're investigating the situation and conferring with the NBA," said Barry Baum, who serves as head of communications for the Bucks and all of Fiserv Forum.

Green recently was fined $25,000 by the NBA for "directing obscene language toward a fan" during the fourth quarter of the Warriors' loss to the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on Nov. 29. That was a much-different moment, though.

The fan in that case even offered to match the fine. It was back-and-forth and lighthearted, despite the cursing involved.

Tuesday night in Milwaukee was quite the opposite. The incident highlights what Green sees as a big problem throughout the NBA, one he wishes he had all the answers to.

"Of course," Green said without hesitation when asked if this is a league-wide issue. "I think they're doing what they can. The only issue I have with the league when you jump and fine someone just for saying something back. We're human beings. So I think that's the part you get frustrated with.

"I know it's not an issue the league ignores. I don't think that's the case. I know they spend a ton of time on it. But quite frankly people are going to be people and they're going to say the things that they want to say. You put him out and that's great.

"But when you see guys get fined, it's more often a license for other people to do it. Some people look at NBA players like they're superhuman, like they're a larger-than-life figure. So you come and you get someone to say something back and you get fined, they go home and they laugh with their buddies and go have a drink. I think it's just one of those things where you hold it in and you go to the referee and get them out. It's great, but like I said, it don't always work that way because we are human beings who have natural reactions sometimes."

Green and others around the league have given, and will continue to give, feedback to the powers that be with the NBA. He has no complaints there and is happy that the league is cracking down and doing their best to improve what appears to be a major problem.

If only it were that easy. Perhaps bigger, stricter steps need to be had.

That's what Green believes. And it's hard not to agree with someone whose life is threatened while doing his job.

"You just can't control what people say," Green said. "We see it all the time. You'd hope that certain things can get to a point where laws are implemented. These are lives. We're talking about someone threatening someone's life."

Draymond did bring up that there are times when kids come onto the court or field to hug their favorite players. Those are moments he's all for. They also are rare, and times like Tuesday are the reality of the situation far too often.

Without consequences, there can't be change. Why wouldn't a fan feel comfortable saying what they want? The attention beats the slap on the wrist. The punishment, in the grand scheme of things never is that bad.

"Even if you get arrested, like nothing really happens," Green said. "You may have a $500 bond or something, but nothing really happens. You just hope it gets to the point where these leagues can work with legislators to implement laws, because that's the only thing that's going to ultimately correct the issues -- if you know something real is going to happen to you.

"If you just get kicked out of the game, and thanks to the league for that, but you're just going to go live the rest of your life no problem. I think once these things get to a point where they start affecting lives, then they'll change. But until then, there's only so much you can do."

At the very least, Green wants to see the fan banned from the Bucks' arena and the rest of the league. Again, that only takes it so far. If the roles were reversed, Green would be public enemy No. 1.

Change needs to happen, and the Warriors star will make sure his voice is heard in doing so.