Draymond Green's Mom Denies Jordan Poole Altercation Was ‘Sucker Punch'

Coming off their fourth championship in eight years, the Warriors expected their championship repeat to be the biggest storyline heading into the 2022-23 NBA season.

But once Draymond Green's fist landed on Jordan Poole's face at practice last week, that all changed.

Warriors teammates, including superstar Steph Curry, have addressed the incident and labeled it unacceptable. But on Monday night, Mary Babers Green -- Draymond's mom -- came to her son's defense on Twitter before later choosing to delete her account on Tuesday.

Before her account was deactivated, she tweeted the following:

"They can get beyond this. Anything is fixable! Everything ain't always what you think you see!"

Babers Green also denied that Green's flying fist was a "sucker punch" in a second tweet:

"That wasn't a Sucker punch. Dray didn't aggressively go to Poole. His hands were down. Man to Man you go over to talk (to ask what's up, what you say)! Got shoved and reacted.. End of story!"

Babers Green then deleted her Twitter account on Tuesday, tweeting the following:

"Enjoy Twitter- I'll just leave the chirping for the birds and let 'em tweet! I'm going to deactivate this app so no one can say what I think or believe! I hope it can work itself out for the betterment of the Dubs!"

Green addressed the media Saturday and plans to take time away from the organization to give Poole and his teammates space. On Monday, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said the timeline for Green's return is unknown.

Green is unlikely to suit up Tuesday night when the Warriors continue their preseason schedule against the Portland Trail Blazers.

