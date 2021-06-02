Mike Krzyzewski

Legendary Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski to Retire After 2021-22 Season

By Marsha Green

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski to Retire After 2021-22 Season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Legendary Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski will be retiring following the 2021-22 college basketball season, as first reported by Jeff Goodman.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Coach K, who turned 74 in February, will enter his 41st season with a 1,097-302 record.

Krzyzewski has coached the Blue Devils for over four decades and has led the team to five NCAA championships and 12 Final Four appearances since taking over the program ahead of the 1980-81 season. He led Duke to 24 straight NCAA Tournament appearances from 1996 to 2019 but was unable to continue the success this season as the team finished with a 13-11 record.

Sports

Sports news

NFL 23 mins ago

NFL Pledges to Halt ‘Race-Norming' in Brain Injury Claims, Review Claims Made by Black Players

horse racing 3 hours ago

Medina Spirit Drug Test Confirmed, Putting Kentucky Derby Win in Jeopardy

Krzyzewski is a Hall of Fame coach with a resume that is respected not only in the NCAA but also around the country. He has coached the U.S. Men's National Team to three Olympic gold medals (2008, 2012, 2016) and is the only men's coach to have won gold at the Olympics and gold at the FIBA World Cup as well as an NCAA championship.

Duke assistant and former player Jon Scheyer is believed to be the favorite for the vacant position, and an announcement could be made soon.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Mike Krzyzewskiduke university
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us