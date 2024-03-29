Everything you need to know about the Dodgers Opening Week at Chavez Ravine

What to Know The first homestand of the season at Dodger Stadium includes a four-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals (3/28 - 3/31) and a three-game series with the San Francisco Giants (4/1 - 4/3).

The homestand includes a Friday Night Drone Show and Healthcare Appreciation Night

The first three giveaways of the season include a Freddie Freeman bobblehead, a Fernando Valenzuela jersey, and a zip-up hoodie.

As the sun set over the iconic Dodger Stadium following the team's home opening victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday, a comforting feeling swept across the ravine.

That feeling was the return of baseball and the Boys in Blue. The Dodgers are back from their Opening two-game series in Seoul, South Korea. They're done with Camelback Ranch in Arizona and the annual exhibition series with the Angels.

Every game counts now and the road to the 2024 World Series has officially begun with all 30 teams starting their season.

But just because Opening Day at Dodger Stadium has finished, that doesn't mean the fun has to stop as there's still plenty of baseball left to be played in Los Angeles over the next week.

The Dodgers still have three more games with the Cardinals before welcoming the rival San Francisco Giants to Dodger Stadium on Monday. This next week of baseball promises thrilling games, star-studded ceremonies, giveaways, and an unforgettable experience for fans across the Southland.

The Dodgers continue their clash against the Cardinals on Friday night with the first of 10 mesmerizing postgame drone shows. That's right, the drone shows are back again this season, lighting up the sky with captivating displays and delicious musical beats. We guarantee it's a spectacle filled with awe and wonder, and something you won't want to miss.

The series continues on Saturday with the first bobblehead giveaway of the 2024 season. The first 40,000 fans in attendance will receive a coveted Freddie Freeman bobblehead courtesy of Bank of America.

The series with the Red Birds concludes on Sunday afternoon at 4:10 PM PT, wrapping up a thrilling weekend of baseball.

But don't worry Dodger fans, the magic of Opening Week doesn't end there. The calendar flips to April when the San Francisco Giants make their way to Southern California on Monday, writing a new chapter in the longtime rivalry with the first three-game series of the season.

All fans in attendance for the first game will receive a gray Fernando Valenzuela jersey presented by Bank of America.

Tuesday night is the annual Healthcare Appreciation Night, celebrating the heroes of health care. Before the game, various healthcare workers and UCLA Health Westwood Pediatric will receive special recognition during a touching and heartwarming ceremony. Fans who pre-purchase a ticket package for Healthcare Appreciation Night will receive a free when entering the ballpark.

The seven-game Opening Week homestand concludes on Wednesday night with another giveaway. Fans in attendance will receive a free Dodgers Zip-up hoodie sweatshirt presented by Bank of America.

Throughout the homestand, the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF) invites fans to join in supporting vital causes through various initiatives, including a 50/50 raffle, auctions for prized memorabilia, and personalized ribbon board messages, all aimed at making a positive impact on education, health care, homelessness, and social justice in Los Angeles.

The stage is set, the players are ready, and the fans are eager. The 2024 Los Angeles Dodgers Opening Week promises a tapestry of emotions, experiences, and cherished memories, reminding us all why baseball is more than just a game, it's a celebration of unity, passion, and the enduring spirit of the City of Angels.

Tickets for all games throughout the season are available at Dodgers.com/Tickets.