Coco Gauff graduated high school last week and is in the final of the 2022 French Open this week.

The 18-year-old, who threw her graduation cap to celebrate the milestone at the Eiffel Tower before the tournament, is one match away from posing with The Suzanne-Lenglen cup after defeating Italy's Martina Trevisan 6-3, 6-1 on Thursday.

The youngest finalist at #RolandGarros since 2001 👏@cocogauff battles past Martina Trevisan 6-3, 6-1 to book a meeting with Iga Swiatek. pic.twitter.com/85F4HNtLRB — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 2, 2022

Travison and Gauff were tight in the first six games of the match, rattling off some early semifinal match jitters. At 3-3, Gauff settled in and Travison accumulated a bunch of unforced errors. Gauff sealed the first set 6-3 with aggression on her groundstrokes, especially on the backhand wing.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

At the beginning of the second set, Travison fought hard to hang in the first three games, but ultimately her unforced errors continued to be an issue. Gauff capitalized on the mistakes to quickly grab the set 6-1.

Gauff, who is known to break down on her serve when tension rises, had a remarkable serving day, giving away just two double faults. She maintained a high first serve winning percentage as well with 74%.

The last time an American woman won the French Open was Serena Williams in 2015. Since then, American Sofia Kenin was a finalist at the tournament in 2020.

The Floridian will face Poland's No. 1 Iga Świątek, who is currently on a 34-match winning streak after defeating Russia's No. 20 Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-1.

The match will be played on Saturday, June 4 at 9 a.m. ET on Peacock.