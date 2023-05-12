Here's the Monday Night Football Schedule for 2023 the NFL Season

Here's the Monday Night Football schedule for 2023 NFL season originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The NFL is planning some grand finales for each week of the 2023 season.

The league announced its full schedule on May 11, and it features a loaded schedule for Monday Night Football. Between a Super Bowl rematch, a Christmas Day clash and Aaron Rodgers’ Jets debut, fans will be treated to some highly anticipated Monday night games throughout the season.

Some nights will have a second showdown sprinkled in, as this year’s slate includes three Monday Night Football doubleheaders. ESPN and ABC will each broadcast a primetime game in Weeks 2, 3 and 14.

For the first time, the NFL’s initial Monday Night Football schedule might not be the final product. The league is introducing Monday night flexible scheduling in 2023, allowing swaps with Sunday games between Weeks 12-17.

The Manning brothers will also be back for their Monday night broadcast this year. “Monday Night Football With Peyton and Eli” is back for a 10-game run starting Week 1. The remaining schedule will be announced at a later date.

There’s a long way to go before Monday Night Football officially kicks off, but let’s look ahead at the schedule.

Full 2023 Monday Night Football schedule

Here is a list of Monday night games during the 2023 regular season:

Week 1 – Sept. 11

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets : 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC/ESPN2

Week 2 – Sept. 18

New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers: 7:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: 8:15 p.m. ET, ABC

Week 3 – Sept. 25

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 7:15 p.m. ET, ABC

Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Week 4 – Oct. 2

Seattle Seahawks vs. New York Giants : 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Week 5 – Oct. 9

Green Bay Packers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Week 6 – Oct. 16

Week 7 – Oct. 23

San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings: 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Week 8 – Oct. 30

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Detroit Lions: 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Week 9 – Nov. 6

Los Angeles Chargers vs. New York Jets: 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Week 10 – Nov. 13

Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills: 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Week 11 – Nov. 20

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

Week 12 – Nov. 27

Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings: 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Week 13 – Dec. 4

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Week 14 – Dec. 11

Green Bay Packers vs. New York Giants: 8:15 p.m. ET, ABC

Tennessee Titans vs. Miami Dolphins : 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Week 15 – Dec. 18

Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots : 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Week 16 – Dec. 25

Baltimore Ravens vs. San Francisco 49ers: 8:15 p.m. ET, ABC

Is there a Monday night game on NFL’s Wild Card Weekend?

Looking even further ahead to the postseason, ESPN and ABC will cap off Super Wild Card Weekend with a Monday matchup on Jan. 15.

Will ESPN broadcast other games besides Monday Night Football?

ESPN has additional exclusive games throughout the season that won’t be played on a Monday.

ESPN+ will be the exclusive broadcaster for the NFL’s first international game of 2023, a clash between the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 1. ESPN and ABC will also share the broadcast for a Lions-Cowboys tilt on Dec. 30 (Saturday), two Week 18 contests on Jan. 6 (Saturday) and a divisional round matchup on either Jan. 20 or 21 (Saturday or Sunday).