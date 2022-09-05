Giants Hit 5 Homers to Snap 8-Game Losing Streak Against Dodgers, 7-4

Lewis Brinson, J.D. Davis, Thairo Estrada and David Villar rocked Andrew Heaney for home runs in back-to-back innings, and the San Francisco Giants defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-4 on Monday night.

Brinson added a solo shot in the ninth and the Giants snapped an eight-game losing streak to their longtime rivals, who hold a commanding lead in the NL West. The Dodgers’ magic number to clinch the division title is eight.

The Giants' season-high five homers were the most given up by the Dodgers since yielding that many to the New York Yankees during a 10-2 loss in 2019.

Logan Webb (12-8) ended a three-game skid in his career-high 28th appearance. The right-hander allowed three runs — two earned — and seven hits in six innings. He struck out six and walked none.

Camilo Doval pitched the ninth to earn his 20th save.

Heaney (2-2) was unhittable over the first two innings, although he plunked Wilmer Flores for the Giants’ lone baserunner.

Everything changed in the third.

Brinson blasted a 423-foot shot that landed in the center field protective netting, tying it 2-all. He added a leadoff drive in the ninth. Those were his first RBIs with the Giants since being acquired last week from Houston for cash.

Davis went deep on a 412-foot shot also to straightaway center, putting the Giants ahead 3-2.

Estrada led off the fourth with a homer to the same location as Brinson and Davis. Villar added a two-run clout to right field for a 6-2 lead.

The Dodgers took a 2-0 lead on Freddie Freeman's first homer in 19 games, a two-run shot in the first that scored Mookie Betts, who reached on an error by third baseman Evan Longoria.

Longoria atoned with a leaping grab of Freeman’s screaming line drive to end the fifth, stranding Betts at third base.

Heaney gave up six runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out eight and walked one.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: OF Austin Slater (left hand sprain) went on the injured list retroactive to Sunday.

Dodgers: RHP Tony Gonsolin (forearm strain) played catch. ... RHP Brusdar Graterol (elbow) and RHP Yency Almonte (elbow tightness) will be throwing from a mound soon. ... INF/OF Gavin Lux won't play this series as he continues dealing with neck pain.

UP NEXT

Giants: Didn't announce a starter for Tuesday.

Dodgers: LHP Tyler Anderson (13-3, 2.68 ERA) has tossed a team-high 147 2/3 innings with 114 strikeouts this season.