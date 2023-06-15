France's Matthieu Pavon makes hole-in-one during first round of 2023 U.S. Open

Just a few hours into the 2023 U.S. Open, we already have the first ace of the tournament.

Matthieu Pavon nailed a hole-in-one on No. 15 during the opening round on Thursday, hitting the ball about 15 feet beyond the pin before it rolled back and in.

The 30-year-old Frenchman celebrated accordingly, raising both his hands and tipping his cap to the patrons before a fist pump and hug with his caddie.

At 124 yards, the 15th hole is the shortest at Los Angeles Country. But don't let that fool you. The hole is considered one of the toughest on the course, with a small landing pad on the green forcing players to precisely control their distance and spin. Pavon obviously put it all together with his one shot on Thursday.

The DP Tour golfer ended his round with a one-over 71. Pavon is competing in his fourth career major championship, his first since missing the cut at the 2019 U.S. Open. His best career major finish was a tie for 25th at the U.S. Open in 2018.