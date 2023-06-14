Who is the best celebrity golfer? Alfonso Ribeiro, Justin Timberlake and Steph Curry top the list

The U.S. Open is coming to Hollywood.

Golf's third major championship of 2023 will be held this week at the Los Angeles Country Club, with high-profile stars likely to take in the action.

While celebrities can't hit the ball like Brooks Koepka or Scottie Scheffler, many of them are known to be solid players. Many actors, musicians and athletes from other sports have been spotted on the greens, either for celebrity tournaments or just for pleasure.

Which celebrities are known for their golf game? Here's a look at some of the best:

Alfonso Ribeiro

The former "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star is an avid golfer, and his game has improved with every swing. Ribeiro is a staple in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am dating back to 2011.

Justin Timberlake

From singing to acting to golfing, what can't Timberlake do? The Grammy and Emmy winner holds an annual celebrity golf tournament for charity and he's an investor in "8AM Golf."

Steph Curry

The man with the smoothest jump shot in NBA history knows how to swing a golf club. Curry, a four-time NBA champion, played in The Match alongside Peyton Manning in 2020 and he'll play again with his teammate Klay Thompson in The Match VIII on June 29.

Bill Murray

After starring in "Caddyshack," Murray has turned golf into part of his image. He first played at the Pebble Beach Pro Am in 1994, winning the event in 1996 and 2011.

Michael Jordan

The NBA's GOAT played golf with Murray in "Space Jam" before being sucked into the Looney Tunes universe. In reality, Jordan has golfed regularly since his NBA playing days and still competes at the invite-only, private Florida golf club -- Grove XXIII -- that he founded in 2019.

Tony Romo

Even while playing quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, Romo was a high-profile celebrity golfer. He's won the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament three times. Romo has attempted to qualify for the U.S. Open multiple times but has yet to crack the field.

Aaron Rodgers

Before getting traded to the New York Jets earlier this spring, Rodgers won the Pebble Beach Pro-Am alongside his professional partner Ben Silverman. The four-time NFL MVP has played in The Match twice, winning in 2021 with Bryson DeChambeau and 2022 with Tom Brady.

Jake Owen

Before Owen was a country music star, he was a budding professional golfer. His dreams ended when he had shoulder surgery in college, but now he shines in celebrity tournaments.

Kenny G

Another musician who is skilled with a golf club. Kenny G has developed into a scratch golfer, winning the 2001 Pebble Beach Pro-Am alongside Phil Mickelson.

Charles Barkley

Come on, what's a celebrity golf list without Sir Charles? The Basketball Hall of Famer has never had the prettiest swing, but at least he's gotten better in recent years -- even winning The Match in 2020 with Mickelson.