With the 68 slots filled, Selection Sunday is officially behind us so it’s time to kick off the games.

The First Four men’s matchups are as follows: Texas Southern vs. Texas A&M and Wyoming vs. Indiana on Tuesday, March 15, and Wright State vs. Bryant and Rutgers vs. Notre Dame on Wednesday, March 16.

The First Four women’s matchups are as follows: Incarnate Word vs. Howard and DePaul vs. Dayton on Wednesday, March 16, and Mount St. Mary’s vs. Longwood and Florida State vs. Missouri State on Thursday, March 17.

Men’s NCAA tournament schedule and bracket

The first round of the tournament is slated for March 17-18, followed by the second round on March 19-20. The Sweet 16 will take place on March 24-25 and the Elite Eight is slated for March 26-27.

The Final Four will be held on April 2 and the National Championship on April 4.

Here's a look at the full bracket:

Click here for a printable version of the bracket.

How to watch the men's NCAA tournament

Tournament games will be broadcast across CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV. You can also stream all the action on the NCAA March Madness Live app.

Women’s NCAA tournament schedule and bracket

The first round of the tournament is slated for March 18-19, followed by the second round on March 20-21. The first two rounds of the women's tournament are held in the home arena of the top-4 seeds from each region.

The Sweet 16 will take place on March 25-26 and the Elite Eight on March 27-28.

The Final Four is slated for April 1 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, home to both the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Minnesota Lynx. The National Championship will take place on April 3.

Here's a look at the full bracket:

Click here for the printable bracket.

How to watch the women's NCAA tournament

All the action will be broadcast across ESPN, ESPN 2 ESPNU and ABC. You can also stream the games on the ESPN app.