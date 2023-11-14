High school students suspected in Rose Bowl locker room theft during UCLA-Colorado game

Students at a Southern California high school are suspected in the theft of jewelry and other items belonging to members of the Colorado Buffaloes football team during a game at the Rose Bowl.

The locker room heist in the Rose Bowl locker room was reported during the Buffaloes' Oct. 28 game against the UCLA Bruins. The suspects were identified as four students at Beaumont High School in Riverside County.

It was not immediately clear how the students entered the locker room.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

No arrests were reported. Some of the missing items were being returned to players earlier this month, police told NBC News.

Several players told police that jewelry left in the locker room was missing when they returned after the 28-16 loss.

The production crew of "Well Off Media," which chronicles coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes, posted a video on YouTube titled, "Colorado Loses to UCLA: Thieves at Rose Bowl Steal From Colorado’s Locker Room." In the video, players are seen outside a team bus talking about items taken from the locker room.

Colorado safety Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig posted on X in all caps: "In locker room you would think your stuff safe man its crazy."

A Rose Bowl spokesperson told NBC News that stadium personnel and school officials are cooperating with the police investigation.

"The UCLA athletic department confirmed that a report was filed to the Pasadena Police Department following the UCLA-Colorado football game regarding items that were reportedly missing from the Colorado locker room," the spokesperson said. "UCLA is in communication with law enforcement, Rose Bowl Stadium officials and the University of Colorado on the matter."

Coming off a dismal 1-11 season in 2022, the Buffaloes became one of college football's most talked-about teams following the hiring of NFL Hall of Famer Sanders as head coach. Colorado dropped to 4-4 with the loss after opening the season with three straight wins.

The 71,343 fans in attendance Oct. 28 at the Rose Bowl was the largest home crowd of the season for the Bruins.