Stolen items returned to Colorado football players after Rose Bowl locker room heist

Some of the belongings stolen from the University of Colorado football team during their game against UCLA at the Rose Bowl last week were being returned to players, police told NBC News.

The Pasadena Police Department confirmed Friday they recovered several items and more had been identified.

Police said they served search warrants and described the thieves as juveniles.

Several Colorado players told police that jewelry left in the locker room was missing when they returned after the 28-16 loss to the Bruins, Pasadena police told NBC News.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.