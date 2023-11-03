Rose Bowl

Stolen items returned to Colorado football players after Rose Bowl locker room heist

The theft had taken place during the Colorado-UCLA football game

By Andrew Blankstein and Missael Soto

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes looks on prior to a game against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Pasadena.
Getty

Some of the belongings stolen from the University of Colorado football team during their game against UCLA at the Rose Bowl last week were being returned to players, police told NBC News.

The Pasadena Police Department confirmed Friday they recovered several items and more had been identified.

Police said they served search warrants and described the thieves as juveniles.

Several Colorado players told police that jewelry left in the locker room was missing when they returned after the 28-16 loss to the Bruins, Pasadena police told NBC News.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Rose BowlPasadenaUCLACollege Footballrobbery
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us