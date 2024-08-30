How to watch the Vegas Kickoff Classic between No. 23 USC and No. 13 LSU

In a game poised to electrify the desert night, the No. 23 USC Trojans will take on the No. 13 LSU Tigers in the highly anticipated Modelo Vegas Kickoff Classic. This Sunday, September 1, 2024, Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas becomes the stage for a showdown between two storied programs eager to rewrite their narratives after last season's disappointments.

The matchup, branded as "Beach vs. Bayou," marks just the third meeting between these football powerhouses. The series is tied at one win apiece, with USC claiming a 17-12 victory in Baton Rouge back in 1979 and LSU leveling the score with a 23-3 triumph in Los Angeles in 1984.

This year's contest carries extra weight as both teams are unveiling new defensive coordinators—Blake Baker for LSU and D’Anton Lynn for USC—after woeful defensive performances last season. The Tigers ended 2023 ranked 108th in total defense, while the Trojans fared even worse, sitting at 119th.

Lincoln Riley and Brian Kelly, both entering their third seasons at the helm of their respective teams, are under pressure to deliver after falling short of expectations in 2023.

Kelly's Tigers finished with a respectable 20-7 record under his leadership, while Riley's Trojans went 19-8, despite a promising start. Both teams are out to prove that their underperformance was a fluke, not a trend.

This game also presents an intriguing battle between two quarterbacks on the cusp of greatness.

USC's Miller Moss and LSU's Garrett Nussmeier, both part of the 2021 recruiting class, have patiently waited their turn behind Heisman-winning predecessors.

Nussmeier, with more experience under his belt, comes in as the favorite. But don’t sleep on Moss, who is coming off a scintillating six-touchdown performance in the Holiday Bowl against a ranked Louisville squad.

Miller Moss #7 of the USC Trojans throws a pass in the second half during the DIRECTV Holiday Bowl game against the Louisville Cardinals at Petco Park on December 27, 2023 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Getty Images)

Trojans vs. Tigers: More Than Just a Game

USC has a storied history against SEC opponents, boasting a 33-16-2 record. But the Trojans haven’t faced an SEC foe since the 2016 season opener, where they were demolished 52-6 by Alabama. This game is USC’s chance to reclaim its reputation on the national stage. For LSU, it's an opportunity to flex its SEC muscles in a rare westward venture.

Adding to the spectacle, both teams will don their home jerseys—LSU in their classic whites, and USC in their cardinal and gold. The split crowd at Allegiant Stadium, projected to be nearly even, promises a raucous atmosphere, reminiscent of a bowl game.

This is only the eighth time USC will play in a domed stadium, and history hasn't been kind to the Trojans in such settings—they haven’t won indoors since 1996. The stakes are high, the lights are bright, and both teams are ready to kick off their 2024 campaigns with a statement.

Hottest Ticket in Sin City

According to Vivid Seats, the Las Vegas Kickoff Classic between No. 23 USC and No. 13 LSU is the second-most in-demand college football ticket of the first week of the season.

The average ticket price is a whopping $321, less than the most in-demand ticket between the No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies. The get-in price at Allegiant Stadium for USC vs. LSU is currently $126 on Vivid Seats website (subject to change).

Prediction and Betting Odds

This game feels like more than just a season opener; it’s a proving ground for two programs with unfinished business. USC, with its historical swagger, needs to show that its recent struggles were a mere blip on the radar.

LSU, embodying the grit of the SEC, seeks to solidify its standing as a powerhouse under Brian Kelly, and the betting odds favor the Tigers at -4.5 (-112) and (-185) moneyline on most major sportsbooks.

Expect a high-octane game where defense will be tested and quarterbacks will be the heroes—or the goats. In this clash of Beach vs. Bayou, the victor could very well set the tone for the rest of the season, while the loser will be left grappling with early doubts. The over/under line is currently set at 64 total points.

One noteworthy stat is that the LSU Tigers have lost four consecutive season openers, whereas the Trojans have won seven straight season openers. Could that play a factor on Sunday? Or will LSU's six victories in their last seven as the betting favorite hold true again? Grab your popcorn, this one's going to be a thriller.

Full Game Details

No. 23 USC Trojans vs. No. 13 LSU Tigers will kickoff at 4:30 PM PT on Sunday, September 1, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The game will be broadcast on ABC with commentators Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, and Holly Rowe on the call.

Fans can listen live on the radio at ESPNLA 710AM.