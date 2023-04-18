How to Watch USMNT in Allstate Continental Clásico Vs. Mexico

It may be a “friendly,” but there’s always something on the line when the U.S. men’s national team faces Mexico on the pitch.

The two rivals will battle in the first ever Allstate Continental Clásico, a new annual competition where the USMNT hosts a top-tier foe from North, Central or South America.

When it comes to North American soccer, it doesn’t get bigger than the USMNT and Mexico. The Americans have fared well against El Tri in recent years, building a four-match unbeaten streak that dates back to September 2019. Their most recent showdown ended in a 0-0 draw at Estadio Azteca as part of World Cup qualifying in March 2022.

The Allstate Continental Clásico is a precursor to another USMNT-Mexico match two months from now. The teams will compete on U.S. soil once again on June 15 for the 2023 CONCACAF Nations League Finals semifinal.

In the meantime, the USMNT and Mexico will get to size each other up in the Allstate Continental Clásico. Here is everything to know for the match:

When is USMNT vs. Mexico in the Allstate Continental Clásico?

The 2023 Allstate Continental Clásico will be played at 10:22 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 19.

Where is USMNT vs. Mexico in the Allstate Continental Clásico?

The match will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., home of the Arizona Cardinals and the site of Super Bowl LVII.

How to watch USMNT vs. Mexico in the Allstate Continental Clásico

Telemundo, Universo and Peacock will provide Spanish-language coverage of the Allstate Continental Clásico. Coverage begins at 10 p.m. ET.

The match can be viewed in English on TBS and HBO Max.

Who is playing for the USMNT vs. Mexico in the Allstate Continental Clásico?

The USMNT’s 23-man roster for the match includes 10 players who took part in the team’s 2022 World Cup run. Notable names like Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna and more are unable to participate in the match since it is not taking place during a FIFA-recognized international break.

Here is the full list of USMNT players for the match.

Goalkeepers

Drake Callender (Inter Miami)

Roman Celentano (FC Cincinnati)

Sean Johnson (Toronto FC)

Defenders

Sergiño Dest (AC Milan)

Aaron Long (LAFC)

Julian Gressel (Vancouver Whitecaps)

Matt Miazga (FC Cincinnati)

Shaq Moore (Nashville SC)

Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United)

Joshua Wynder (Louisville City)

DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami)

Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

Midfielders

Kellyn Acosta (LAFC)

Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew)

Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders)

James Sands (New York City FC)

Alan Soñora (FC Juárez)

Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes)

Forwards