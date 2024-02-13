If Lakers win the NBA Championship this player will receive a bonus of one dollar

The newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers is hoping his new team can lift the Larry O'Brien trophy and win the NBA Championship come June.

If the Lakers are able to win the title, not only will they surpass the Boston Celtics for the most championships in NBA history, but it would cash-in a bonus in one player's contract.

Spence Dinwiddie, who signed with the Lakers on Saturday after he was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Toronto Raptors, and then subsequently waived, has a unique clause in his contract that would earn him a bonus of one dollar if the Lakers were to win the NBA title.

Dinwiddie signed with the Lakers for $1.5 million for the remainder of the season. The remainder of the nearly $19 million he's owed this season will be paid for by the Raptors after they agreed to a contract buyout last week.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Go behind the scenes for @SDinwiddie_25’s first day ✔️ pic.twitter.com/1NjxbNPH90 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 12, 2024

It was only after Dinwiddie signed with the Lakers that we learned about the interesting and hilarious contract incentive. As previously mentioned, if the Lakers win the NBA championship this season, Dinwiddie will earn a bonus of exactly one dollar, four quarters, 10 dimes, or 100 pennies.

ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin asked Dinwiddie about the unusual incentive during the point guard's first practice session with the team on Monday.

Spencer Dinwiddie explains the $1 contract incentive bonus if the Lakers win the championship as sort of an inside joke that him and his agent, Jason Glushon of GSM, concocted pic.twitter.com/a7ni5HN28j — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 12, 2024

As you can see in the clip, Dinwiddie says that his contract bonus if the Lakers win the championship stems from an inside joke between he and his agent when he signed with the Washington Wizards before the 2021 season. The Wizards last won the championship in 1978 and haven't made the playoffs the last two seasons.

Reportedly, Dinwiddie and his agent have added the unusual incentive to each of his contracts ever since.

Unusual contract provisions are nothing new in sports. Teams often add performance bonuses or stipulations based on certain benchmarks. Often times, teams will also exclude certain activities like riding motorcycles or flying planes to limit the risk for injury.

Professional soccer player Stefan Schwarz, who played in the English Premier League, had a clause in his contract that would not allow him to go to space.

Michael Jordan famously had a "for the love of the game" clause in his rookie contract with the Chicago Bulls, allowing him to play pick-up basketball at anytime he wanted.

Former Dodgers' outfielder Manny Ramirez had an "unlimited free sushi" incentive in his contract when he signed with the Kochi Island Fighting Dogs in December 2016 in Japan.

Dinwiddie made his Lakers' debut on Tuesday against the Detroit Pistons and scored his first basket late in the third quarter. Here's hoping he will become one-dollar richer come June.