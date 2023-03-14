Insane Division III Baseball Game Features 11 HRs, 17-Hour Break

Philly-area school plays in 24-hour, 48-run baseball game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Montgomery County institution Arcadia University sent its baseball team to Port Charlotte, Florida for the Snow Bird Classic this week. The goal was to play some baseball with a bunch of other Division III schools and have a nice little time at the start of the season.

In return, the Knights got a seven-hour Home Run Derby brawl of a game.

Arcadia and Denison began playing on March 13 at 11:00 AM ET. The game ended March 14 at 11:10 AM ET.

The proceedings were postponed Monday evening at 4:45 PM, nearly six hours into the game, because the two teams just refused to stop smacking the hell out of the baseball:

Our game against Arcadia has been suspended and will be finished tomorrow.



Game time is tentative 10:00 AM tomorrow but stay tuned for further updates.



It is currently 23-23 in the Top of the 8th inning.#StayStanding — Denison Baseball (@DU_Baseball) March 13, 2023

TWENTY. THREE. TO. TWENTY. THREE.

Arcadia led 13-7 after the bottom of the second. The two teams combined for 11 total home runs and 14 pitchers. This game was absolute Division III chaos.

Unfortunately, the adventure had to end eventually. Arcadia trailed, 25-23, and had two men on with two out in the bottom of the 10th but junior Emilio Pallante lined out to end the game. It's a bummer the MontCo Mashers couldn't pull through Tuesday morning, but what a ride.

To make it even more, D-III the two schools were still scheduled to play more baseball on Tuesday: Denison faced Stevens and Arcadia faced Wooster. Ah, to be college-aged and have limitless energy.

If you're looking for entertaining local baseball to watch until the Phillies start, it seems Arcadia is a safe bet. The Knights either scored or allowed double-digit runs in the first five games of the season. They take the 2022 Phillies' Ball Go Boom mindset to another level.