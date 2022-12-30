J.J. Watt

J.J. Watt Fulfills Hilarious Jersey Request From Cardinals Teammate

After announcing his impending retirement, Watt received a jersey request from a teammate who just had their wisdom teeth removed

By Eric Mullin

NBC Universal, Inc.

J.J. Watt received a ton of messages after he announced his impending retirement earlier this week.

But one stuck out for its hilarity.

It began with a FaceTime call that the Arizona Cardinals star chose not to answer because he didn't recognize the number. Watt then received a voice memo from the same number that was difficult to understand.

"I play the voice memo and it is incoherent. Complete incoherence," Watt said. "I'm like, 'What the hell is?' I literally thought it was distorted from the phone."

Seconds later, the identity of the unknown number was revealed via photo over text.

"It's Jesse Luketa, our rookie outside linebacker, and he has cotton balls in his mouth. He just got his wisdom teeth out. He's high off his a**. He has no clue what he's doing.

"In the message, it says like, 'J.J., I just heard you're retiring, all I want is a jersey at the end of the season.'"

Luketa's voice memo, which the Cardinals shared, is as hilarious as Watt made it sound:

The rookie didn't have to wait until the end of the season to get that jersey either.

Luketa shared a picture on Twitter of a signed Cardinals jersey from Watt on Friday.

"Jesse, your story inspires me," Watt wrote on the jersey. "Brother, I appreciate you! (And thanks for the laughs!)"

Watt, 33, is retiring after Arizona's final two games of the 2022 season. The five-time All-Pro and three-time Defensive Player of the Year is a safe bet to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

This article tagged under:

J.J. WattNFLArizona Cardinals
