Max Muncy has first 3-homer game, Shohei Ohtani sets Dodgers' mark in 11-3 rout of Braves

Max Muncy had the first three home run game of his career along with four RBIs, Shohei Ohtani had three hits and became the franchise leader for most home runs by a Japanese-born player and the Los Angeles Dodgers rolled to an 11-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night.

Freddie Freeman also had three hits for the Dodgers, who have won four of five. Rookie Andy Pages also went deep as Los Angeles had five homers.

Tyler Glasnow (6-1) struck out 10 and became the second pitcher in the majors to reach six wins. The right-hander allowed two runs on five hits as he went at least seven innings for the third time this season.

Atlanta's Ronald Acuña Jr. had three hits. Ozzie Albies had a 15-game hitting streak snapped as the Braves lost for the fourth time in five games. Austin Riley and Orlando Arcia had RBIs.

Muncy’s two-run shot in the the second off Bryce Elder (1-1) after Will Smith drew a leadoff walk snapped an 0-for-9 skid at the plate. The third baseman, who had four hits, added solo shots in the seventh and eighth innings to become the first Dodgers’ player since Trayce Thompson on April 1, 2023, to have a three-homer game.

Ohtani, sixth in the majors with a .345 batting average, led off the third with a drive into the right-center stands to make it 3-0. It was Ohtani’s eighth of the season and surpassed manager Dave Roberts for most homers by a Japanese-born player.

Ohtani's RBI single was part of a four-run fourth and chased Elder, who allowed seven runs on seven hits with four walks and four strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings.

Mookie Betts added a two-run single in the seventh as Albies was unable to snag the bloop hit into right field.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves: RHP Pierce Johnson was placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to May 1, with right elbow inflammation. RHP Jackson Stephens was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett and LHP Angel Perdomo was transferred to the 60-day IL.

Dodgers: Manager Dave Roberts said RHP Blake Treinen (bruised lung) is on track to be activated on Sunday.

UP NEXT

The series concludes Sunday with a matchup of lefties. Max Fried (2-0, 4.02 ERA) goes for Atlanta while Los Angeles counters with James Paxton (3-0, 3.51 ERA).