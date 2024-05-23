Shohei Ohtani buys $7.8 million mansion in La Cañada Flintridge, report says

Shohei Ohtani has found a place to call home in the foothills of the Verdugo Mountains north of Los Angeles.

The Dodgers' 29-year-old superstar, who signed a 10-year, $700 million contract with the team after six seasons with the Angels, bought a mansion in La Cañada Flintridge for $7.8 million, according to a report in the Los Angeles Times. Ohtani bought the home about 10 miles from Dodger Stadium from radio personality and comedian Adam Carolla, the Times reported.

The mansion surrounded by a wooded area is 7,327 square feet with midcentury modern features with Bluestone walls at the entry. the five-bedroom mansion has a family room with a fireplace and a primary suite with a balcony, walk-in closet and a spa bath with soaking tub.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Other highlights include a home theater, gym, sauna, four-car garage, infinity-edge pool and sports court with a basketball hoop. There's also a bar and dumbwaiter.

"The gourmet kitchen, boasting top-of-the-line Miele and Thermador appliances along with custom cabinetry, is a hosts dream come true," according to the listing. "With its spacious island and stylish bar, it sets the stage for culinary creativity."

Ohtani's brief time with the Dodgers has been eventful.

The Japanese two-way superstar was honored at Los Angeles City Hall on Friday and presented with a city council resolution that declared May 17 as Shohei Ohtani Day for the duration of his Dodgers career.

A day earlier, the first Shohei Ohtani bobblehead giveaway of the season snarled traffic outside Dodger Stadium on and created long lines of eager fans.

His longtime interpreter was fired by the team in March after prosecutors said Ippei Mizuhara stole nearly $17 million from Ohtani to pay off sports gambling debt. Mizuhara was in court to enter a plea on bank and tax fraud charges.

There was no evidence Ohtani was involved in or aware of Mizuhara’s gambling, and the player is cooperating with investigators, authorities said.