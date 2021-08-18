The Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders held a joint practice on Wednesday, and things got heated between the two teams.

It all started when Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey delivered a big hit on Josh Jacobs, causing the Raiders running back's helmet to fall off. Tight end Foster Moreau didn't approve of Ramsey's hit and came to his teammate's defense.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Jalen Ramsey getting physical, knocks off Josh Jacobs' helmet. Foster Moreau gets in Ramsey's face, pushing and trash-talking ensues. — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) August 18, 2021

#Raiders & #LARams mixing it up after Jalen Ramsey gave Josh Jacobs a hard shot that made Jacobs’ helmet pop off pic.twitter.com/ikZBXTdn2Y — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) August 18, 2021

On the next play, Ramsey was beaten by Hunter Renfrow for a big gain. And that apparently wasn't the only time Renfrow got the best of the two-time All-Pro corner.

Next play Derek Carr hits Hunter Renfrow on a nasty out & up deep pass completion with Ramsey guarding him. Both defenses in this joint practice talking A LOT. FOOTBALL IS FUN🙌🏽 https://t.co/4QoycYcbre — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) August 18, 2021

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey is playing heavily in the slot today and has been burned by Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow multiple times. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 18, 2021

But Ramsey seemed to disagree with how his performance against Renfrow was being described.

"I can't believe that 'y'all' believe half the BS that people say for clicks," Ramsey wrote in a tweet. "Y'all gotta know at this point and do better than that."

There was also another quarrel later in the practice, as Raiders offensive lineman Richie Incognito and Rams defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day got into it.

Richie Incognito & Sebastian Joseph-Day in the center of this action between the #Raiders & #LARams. One of the more spirited joint practices I’ve seen. pic.twitter.com/Et8hJ3gZJP — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) August 18, 2021

The two teams will practice together again on Thursday before meeting in a preseason game on Saturday at 7 p.m. PT.

There could be a little more intensity at SoFi Stadium Saturday night following the tensions at practice this week.