Los Angeles Rams

Jalen Ramsey Hit Sparks Skirmish in ‘Spirited' Rams-Raiders Practice

Jalen Ramsey was at the center of a skirmish between the two teams

By Eric Mullin

Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders held a joint practice on Wednesday, and things got heated between the two teams.

It all started when Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey delivered a big hit on Josh Jacobs, causing the Raiders running back's helmet to fall off. Tight end Foster Moreau didn't approve of Ramsey's hit and came to his teammate's defense.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

On the next play, Ramsey was beaten by Hunter Renfrow for a big gain. And that apparently wasn't the only time Renfrow got the best of the two-time All-Pro corner.

But Ramsey seemed to disagree with how his performance against Renfrow was being described.

"I can't believe that 'y'all' believe half the BS that people say for clicks," Ramsey wrote in a tweet. "Y'all gotta know at this point and do better than that."

There was also another quarrel later in the practice, as Raiders offensive lineman Richie Incognito and Rams defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day got into it.

The two teams will practice together again on Thursday before meeting in a preseason game on Saturday at 7 p.m. PT.

There could be a little more intensity at SoFi Stadium Saturday night following the tensions at practice this week.

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles RamsNFLsportsJalen Ramsey
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us