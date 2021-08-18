The Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders held a joint practice on Wednesday, and things got heated between the two teams.
It all started when Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey delivered a big hit on Josh Jacobs, causing the Raiders running back's helmet to fall off. Tight end Foster Moreau didn't approve of Ramsey's hit and came to his teammate's defense.
On the next play, Ramsey was beaten by Hunter Renfrow for a big gain. And that apparently wasn't the only time Renfrow got the best of the two-time All-Pro corner.
But Ramsey seemed to disagree with how his performance against Renfrow was being described.
"I can't believe that 'y'all' believe half the BS that people say for clicks," Ramsey wrote in a tweet. "Y'all gotta know at this point and do better than that."
There was also another quarrel later in the practice, as Raiders offensive lineman Richie Incognito and Rams defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day got into it.
The two teams will practice together again on Thursday before meeting in a preseason game on Saturday at 7 p.m. PT.
There could be a little more intensity at SoFi Stadium Saturday night following the tensions at practice this week.