The Buffalo Bills are just clowning around at this point.

Josh Allen hit offensive lineman Tommy Doyle for the one-yard score, putting the Bills up 47-10 against the New England Patriots in the Wild Card Game.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

It was Doyle's first career NFL touchdown.

Buffalo has scored a touchdown on all seven drives in the game, setting an NFL record in the Super Bowl era. The Bills set the record with their fifth touchdown on their fifth drive, and have extended the record even further.