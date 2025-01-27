‘Kobe Bryant was here.' Homeless youth advocacy group recalls Lakers legend's lasting impact

For all that he accomplished on the court, so much of Kobe Bryant’s lasting legacy is being defined by what he did off-the-court.

At My Friend’s Place, a homeless youth advocacy nonprofit in Hollywood, they’re remembering Bryant on the five-year anniversary of his death as someone who gave his money and time to understand the issue they tackle first-hand every day.

“Kobe Bryant was here! In this building, in this parking lot, in June of 2011,” said Erin Casey, director of programs. “Kobe wanted to meet with young people when he kind of championed this issue. It was important to him to really understand the issue.”

For 36 years, My Friend’s Place has served homeless youth ages 12-25, offering up basic needs like food, clothing, showers and WiFi, as well as housing and job resources.

“The need is very great and it's not slowing down, especially for young people,” Casey said. “It is thought nationally that about 4.2 million young people are experiencing homelessness. And then on any given night in Los Angeles, about 4,000 young people are on the streets.”

Casey recalls Bryant and his wife, Vanessa Bryant, stopping by their longtime location, taking the time to meet with homeless youth and listen to their stories.

The pair donated their time and money, but realized that something as simple as donating shoes could go a long way.

“He brought in this beautiful pair of shoes,” said Heather Carmichael, executive director. “He saw a young person walk out of the clothing closet with large feet and a smile on his face and Kobe’s shoes in hand. This young man did not know that those were Kobe's shoes, but Kobe did, right? And he saw that immediate impact.”

It’s an impact still felt all these years later, from the showers Kobe helped pay to renovate to the NBA legend wanting to understand the larger issue of youth homelessness, attacking the issue the same way he would attack the basket.

“Kobe was like, ‘Oh, no, look at these extraordinary young people. Look at these families, Look at these individuals that need our help, that need our attention,” Carmichael said. “He used the word ‘attack the issue’ and like, oh, ‘attack?’ But you know what? We do.”

For Bryant, it was just one visit, but for My Friend’s Place, it was a visit they won’t soon forget.

“I think it just made young people feel visible. I think it made them feel heard. I think it made them feel like maybe I can dream bigger,” Casey explained. “If Kobe's saying I can dream, you can dream.”