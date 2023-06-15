What to know about the LA Country Club, host of the 2023 U.S. Open

The Los Angeles Country Club on the Westside of Los Angeles is playing host to a field of 156 golfers competing in this week's U.S. Open.

On Thursday, the club’s North Course will welcome a crowd of eager fans who will watch the 123rd US Open.

The course is surrounded by curving trees and wild grasses. The 11th hole, arguable the signature hole, offers a view of downtown LA that contrasts the green of the course.

LACC History

LACC has a more than 100-year history. In 1897, a group of Los Angeles locals came together to create the Los Angeles Golf Club—just a few years after the founding of the US Golf Association in 1894.

The Club created a nine-hole course they called “The Windmill Links,” after the abandoned windmill near the course that the group used as their clubhouse.

In less than two years, the course became too crowded as the sport grew popularity, and the group had to change its location multiple times to accommodate all of its players.

The Club’s founders, Joe Sartori and Ed Tufts, moved the club to the northeast corner of Pico and Western where there was space to have 18 holes.

In 1910, the club moved once more. This time, it was located in Beverly Hills and included a 36-hole course, tennis courts, and a clubhouse. This location hosted the Los Angeles Open in 1926, 1934, 1935, 1936, and 1940.

The current course was designed by George C. Thomas Jr. and William Bell in 1927, and it was restored by Gil Hanse, Jim Wagner and Geoff Shackelford in 2010.

On Thursday, another landmark event will be added to the club’s long history: hosting the 2023 Open Championship.