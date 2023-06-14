2023 US Open features a record purse. Here's how much the winning golfer will make

The third of golf's four majors is set for this week.

With the Masters and PGA Championship in the rearview, the U.S. Open is next on the docket. Matt Fitzpatrick won the 2022 U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, but this year's tournament is being held on the other side of the country at Los Angeles Country Club.

Not only will the field of 156 golfers be vying for the U.S. Open Trophy in the City of Angels, but they'll also be gunning for shares of a record purse.

Here's what to know about the prize money for the 2023 U.S. Open:

What is the 2023 US Open purse?

The 2023 U.S. Open boasts a record-setting $20 million purse, which is a $2.5 million increase from last year's tournament. It marks the largest-ever payout for a major event.

For comparison, the 2023 Masters gave out $18 million in winnings while the PGA Championship had a $17.5 million purse.

How much money will the 2023 US Open winner make?

The golfer at the top of the leaderboard after 72 holes will walk away with a $3.6 million first-place prize. Fitzpatrick made $3.15 million for winning last year's tournament.

Brooks Koepka earned $3.5 million for winning last month's PGA Championship, while Jon Rahm captured $3.24 million and the green jacket in April.