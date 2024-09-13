LA Galaxy vs. LAFC El Tràfico Preview: How to watch as the best rivalry in MLS heats up with Western Conference on the line

The rivalry between LA Galaxy and Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) has always delivered fireworks, and the upcoming edition of El Tráfico on Saturday, September 14 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA, promises to be no different.

With both teams battling for the top of the table in the Western Conference and two global superstars set to make their rivalry debuts, this match has the makings of another classic.

"It's a derby and I think both teams want to win this game, regardless of the standings," said LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo. "Putting the added pressure of the standings helps. It's late in the season and both teams want, and possibly need points. It's a great matchup. I'm looking forward to it."

Since its inception in 2018, El Tráfico has consistently lived up to its name, producing dramatic moments, jaw-dropping goals, and unforgettable storylines.

That first encounter remains iconic—LA Galaxy’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic came off the bench to score two late goals in a 4-3 win after LAFC’s Carlos Vela had lit up the first half with a pair of goals.

Six years and 23 meetings later, LA Galaxy and LAFC have given fans plenty of reasons to circle their calendars whenever these two teams meet.

This time, the stakes are higher, the stars are bigger, and the tension is palpable.

Marco Reus and Olivier Giroud: European Legends Set to Make Their Mark

The 24th edition of El Tráfico will introduce two new faces to the rivalry, both of whom have enjoyed glittering careers in European soccer.

LA Galaxy's new midfielder Marco Reus and LAFC’s Olivier Giroud are ready to showcase their talent in this high-octane derby, and their presence is sure to tip the scales in a match that’s already brimming with emotion.

Olivier Giroud #9 of Los Angeles FC reacts during the match against Houston Dynamo at BMO Stadium on August 31, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Houston Dynamo won the match 2-0. (Photo by Shaun Clark/Getty Images)

Olivier Giroud arrives at LAFC with a resume that speaks for itself. The French striker has lifted trophies with Chelsea, Arsenal, and AC Milan, and his ability to rise to the occasion in big matches is well-documented.

Giroud joins an already stacked LAFC attack featuring Denis Bouanga, Cristian Olivera, and Mateusz Bogusz. His physical presence and world-class finishing make him a nightmare for opposing defenders, and he’ll be hungry to make his mark in this fierce rivalry.

"It's my first derby against the LA Galaxy. I can't wait for it" said Giroud. "We've been training really well this week..we feel ready for the big game…I will try and make it three wins in a row for the first time in history. I've been told that it will be a record to be the first team to win three derbys in a row."

Marco Reus #18 of Los Angeles Galaxy during the game against Atlanta United at Dignity Health Sports Park on August 24, 2024 in Carson, California. The Los Angeles Galaxy won 2-0. (Photo by Shaun Clark/Getty Images)

Reus, who spent 12 years as Borussia Dortmund’s talisman, joins LA Galaxy with a reputation as a game-changer. Having scored 170 goals and won two German Footballer of the Year awards, Reus brings experience, leadership, and a deadly scoring touch to the Galaxy midfield.

Linking up with talents like Joseph Painstil, Riqui Puig, and Gabriel Pec, Reus will be key to breaking down LAFC’s defense.

"We know each other really well. They play with a back-five, and that's difficult for us because we don't play a lot of teams with a back-five. Inside the box and the midfielders, it's always man-to-man, and that's also difficult for us," said Puig who scored the game-winning goal for the Galaxy during the 2023 Fourth of July El Trafico at the Rose Bowl. "But on Saturday Greg [Vanney] has some ideas and he wants to change a little bit. I think that’s good for us and will help us get the three points because it's really important.

Both Giroud and Reus are fresh to the MLS, but neither is a stranger to high-pressure games. With a combined 527 goals between them, Reus and Giroud are poised to bring something extra to this edition of El Tráfico.

A High-Stakes Clash for Playoff Position

Beyond the individual narratives, the stakes for both clubs couldn’t be higher. LA Galaxy currently sits atop the Western Conference with 52 points, but their lead is far from secure. LAFC is right behind them with 48 points, and crucially, the Black and Gold have two games in hand. A win on Saturday could see LAFC close the gap and set up a dramatic final push for playoff seeding.

"Number 1 against number 2. These are the two best teams in the Western Conference. When you look at LAFC, they are getting all their players back that have been gone for international duty, so they'll be at full strength," said MLS Match Analyst for Apple TV, Marcelo Balboa. "The LA Galaxy is the same thing, they have everyone back from the Leagues Cup and from injuries. This is going to be a very tight game. It's one of the biggest rivalries in the league. When you look at these two teams, you're looking at the two best teams in the West right now. It's a big match.

El Tráfico has never been short on goals, with 95 combined between the two clubs in their previous meetings. Add in the firepower of Reus and Giroud, and all signs point to another goal-filled encounter.

"For us, it's important, especially against them, how we lose the ball, where we lose the ball, reactions when we lose the ball, are pivotal because of the power and speed they have in the transition," said LA Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney. "Making sure we finish attacks is important. We have to be able to create high-quality chances against them, even though they are a good defensive team. And then you have to defend your moments like on set pieces where they have gotten us over the years. The devil is in the details. It's a long game."

History in the making

The LA Galaxy and LAFC have faced off 23 previous times in head-to-head competition with both teams each winning nine games and five draws between them. The winner on Saturday will take the lead in their head-to-head matchups.

The LA Galaxy are undefeated at Dignity Health Sports Park this season with their only "home" loss coming at the Rose Bowl against LAFC on July 4th.

LAFC won both matches this season by a score of 2-1 and will look to make it three in a row for the first time in the rivalry on Saturday.

How to Watch the Game

Fans of both teams will also have their eyes on the broadcast, as the match will air exclusively on Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass at 7:30 PM PT. For those looking to catch all the action, Apple is offering MLS Season Pass for just $9.99 for the remainder of the season, and current Apple TV+ subscribers can sign up for free for the rest of 2024.

This match has all the ingredients of a classic: high stakes, star power, and plenty of history between two clubs that simply do not like each other.