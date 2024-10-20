LAFC

LAFC beat Earthquakes 3-1, leapfrog rivals, LA Galaxy for top spot in Western Conference

Marlon Santos scored his first MLS goal in stoppage time to help Los Angeles FC beat the San Jose Earthquakes 3-1 in the regular season finale for both teams. LAFC (19-8-7), which is tied with the LA Galaxy atop the Western Conference with 64 points, earned the No. 1 seed in the playoffs based on goal differential — a one-goal difference.

LAFC defender Ryan Hollingshead #24 watches LA Galaxy vs Houston on the video board at BMO Stadium.
LAFC

LAFC (19-8-7), which is tied with the LA Galaxy atop the Western Conference with 64 points, earned the No. 1 seed in the playoffs based on goal differential — a one-goal difference. LAFC plays a best-of-three first-round series against the winner of one-game wild card between the No. 8 seed Vancouver Whitecaps and the ninth-seeded Portland Timbers.

Eduard Atuesta came on in the 75th minute and scored moments later to give LAFC the lead for good at 2-1.

Jackson Yuell scored in the ninth minute to give San Jose (6-25-3) a 1-0 lead.

LAFC's Denis Bouanga made it 1-1 in the 64th.

