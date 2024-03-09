LAFC lucky to earn a point in 0-0 draw with Sporting KC

The last time Hugo Lloris kept a clean sheet was over a year ago against treble champion Manchester City. The longtime Tottenham goalkeeper did it again on Saturday night, only this time from across the pond.

Lloris made six saves as LAFC bounced back from a 3-0 loss last week in Salt Lake City with a 0-0 draw at home against Sporting Kansas City.

The conditions in Los Angeles on Saturday were ideal compared to the blizzard the Black and Gold were forced to play in last week.

LAFC was lucky to escape the match with a point, Sporting KC outshot the home club 15-14 overall and 6-5 on target. Lloris made save after save, including a clear-cut opening early in the match.

The draw was Sporting KC's third consecutive of the season, as they still seek their first win. Meanwhile, LAFC has picked up four points in their first three matches as they continue to find their identity without longtime captain Carlos Vela.

Sporting KC dominated possession throughout the match and had nearly 500 total passes compared to just 338 for the hosts. KC also had more corners, 8-6.

Despite the lack of scoring, the match was not without its excitement. Last year's MLS Golden Boot winner Denis Bouanga had multiple scoring chances, and 18-year-old Venezuelan prospect David Martinez made his MLS debut in the 78th minute.

Martinez showed flashes of why he's considered the most valuable signing in Venezuela's history when the attacker made a sensational run down the left-hand side, nutmegged a defender and then sailed a shot over the net.

¡Cerca David Martínez!



El joven venezolano arma UN JUGADÓN y se queda a muy poco de abrir su cuenta goleadora con @SomosLAFC con un golazo 😮‍💨🇻🇪 pic.twitter.com/21KDe8ZL0p — MLS Español (@MLSes) March 10, 2024

The run, the touch, and the smooth dribbling brought the sold-out crowd to their feet and provides excitement for the future of the club and the teenager.

LAFC will take to the pitch next week at Allianz Field when they take on Minnesota United at 5:30PM PT.