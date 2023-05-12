NBA

Lakers' Austin Reaves Ignites NBA Twitter With Half-Court Buzzer Beater

The shot made it 56-46 for Los Angeles at halftime

By Jarrod Castillo

Reaves ignites NBA Twitter with half-court buzzer beater originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Austin Reaves set NBA Twitter on fire in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Warriors on Friday at Crypto.com Arena. 

With time running out in the second quarter, Klay Thompson shot an airball, which Donte DiVicenzo promptly rebounded. Reading the play, Anthony Davis blocked DiVicenzo's putback attempt to Reaves, who ran up the sideline and threw up a shot from 54 feet out, just beyond half-court. 

The ball sailed through the air and hit nothing but net as clock expired, giving the Los Angeles Lakers a 10-point lead heading into halftime. 

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

It was an unfortunate play for the Warriors, but NBA Twitter was just a little excited to see Reaves' shot fall.

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

NBA

2023 NBA Eastern Conference Finals Preview: Schedule, TV Channel, Start Times

Los Angeles

Top European Soccer Teams Coming to LA This Summer

RELATED: LeBron, Lakers approaching Game 6 vs. Dubs same as Grizzlies

Reaves had nine points, three rebounds and three assists after the first half. Davis led all scorers with 19 points to lead all scorers after the first 24 minutes. 

If the Warriors want to make their playoff run last longer, they have to try and stifle the Lakers' momentum somehow. 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBALos Angeles LakersGolden State Warriors
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us