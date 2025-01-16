Lakers rally in second half to beat Heat 117-108

Things could have gone south in a hurry for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night.

Trailing by 14 points against a Miami team that beat them by 41 points a month ago, the Lakers clawed their way back in the second half to snap a three-game losing streak, beating the Heat 117-108 at Crypto.com Arena.

Without Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro led the Heat with 34 points and seven three-pointers.

Rui Hachimura made the most of his extended minutes, leading the Lakers with 23 points and eight rebounds. LeBron James and Anthony Davis each had 22 points in the victory.

Early on, it looked like old habits might die hard. Herro was a flamethrower from beyond the arc, picking up where he left off in their last meeting. Herro poured in 13 first-quarter points, as the Heat’s offense hummed and their zone defense stymied the Lakers.

The Heat owned the first half, plain and simple. Their ball movement carved up the Lakers' defense, and Herro’s deep-range heroics kept Miami comfortably ahead. By halftime, the Lakers found themselves down 66-54, searching for answers on both ends of the floor.

The break, however, seemed to awaken something in the purple and gold. The third quarter began with a surge, a 7-0 run that brought the crowd to life and the Lakers back into contention.

LeBron James, quiet in the first half, emerged with renewed intensity. Back-to-back three-pointers from the King cut the deficit to a single point, signaling that the tide was turning.

Miami punched back, as all great teams do, but this time the Lakers held firm.

The final frame belonged to the Lakers. Gabe Vincent, facing his former team, drilled a three-pointer that gave L.A. its first lead in what felt like an eternity. The momentum shift was palpable, and it culminated in a picture-perfect alley-oop from Austin Reaves to LeBron James, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

From there, the Lakers leaned on their depth. Hachimura was a force in the paint, Davis anchored the defense, and Reaves continued to make big plays when it mattered most, finishing with 14 points and 14 assists. The Heat’s zone, so effective early, crumbled under the Lakers’ relentless attack.

When the final buzzer sounded, the Lakers had outscored Miami 63-42 in the second half, completing one their most impressive comeback of the season.

The Lakers don’t have much time to celebrate. They’ll host the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night in what promises to be another emotional contest, as former Laker D’Angelo Russell makes his return to Crypto.com Arena.