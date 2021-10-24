Carmelo Anthony passes Moses Malone for 9th on NBA’s scoring list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony passed Moses Malone for ninth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list in Sunday night’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Anthony entered the night needing 15 points to top Malone’s total of 27,409. After scoring nine in the first half, Anthony subbed in with 4:17 remaining in the third quarter and hit two straight 3-pointers to give him 16 points for the game and 27,411 for his career.

Melo leapfrogged Malone on this pull-up 3.

With this bucket, Carmelo Anthony passed Moses Malone for ninth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list 🔥🙌pic.twitter.com/i5cU83ALP2 — BasketballNews.com (@basketbllnews) October 25, 2021

Next on the all-time scoring list for Anthony to try to chase down is a Lakers legend. Four-time NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal is 1,185 points ahead of Anthony in eighth. For the 37-year-old Anthony to catch Shaq this season, he would have to put forth his best scoring campaign since 2017-18 when he tallied 1,261 points with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Melo might not be the only Laker who improves his standing among the top 10 scorers of all time in 2021-22 either.

LeBron James currently sits third on the all-time list with 35,437 points (and counting), trailing Karl Malone by fewer than 1,500 points for second. James needs a 1,562-point season to pass Malone, something King James has achieved in 16 of his 18 seasons.

Here’s an updated look at the top 10 scorers in NBA history: