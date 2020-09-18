Lakers Dominate Denver, 126-114, in Game 1 of Western Conference Finals

Dedicate this game to Dwight Howard.

After playing just 15 total minutes in the Western Conference Semi Finals against the Houston Rockets, Howard was hungry to take the floor for the Conference Finals matchup with the Denver Nuggets.

Needless to say, he made the most of his minutes on the court in Game 1.

Howard has his best game inside the NBA Bubble scoring 13 points with two steals and two blocks, and the Los Angeles Lakers blew out the Denver Nuggets, 126-114, in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Friday night.

Howard set the tone with his defense in the first half, and the former three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year was rewarded for his effort by starting in the second half after a halftime adjustment by head coach Frank Vogel.

Howard made life difficult on Nuggets' center Nikola Jokic all night, allowing Anthony Davis to slide back into his preferred position at the four. Davis dominated his matchup regardless of his position, scoring a game-high 37 points to go with 10 rebounds.

LeBron James had 15 points and 12 assists. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope chipped in 18 points, and Kule Juzma had 11 off the bench.

Jokic tallied 21 points and six rebounds, but spent most of the game in foul trouble. Jamal Murray finished with 21 points.



Denver scored the first basket of the game for a 2-0 lead, and led 38-36 after the first quarter. However, it was all Lakers after that as they pulled away in the second quarter, leading by as many as 17 points before the break.

James gave the Lakers some cause for concern in the second quarter when he appeared to roll his left ankle after landing on Nuggets' forward Jerami Grant's foot. Nevertheless, James powered through it, wincing at times, but showing no ill effects of the injury in the second half.

Fatigue from back-to-back seven-game series appeared to set in for the Nuggets during numerous occasions in the second half. The Lakers went on an 11-2 run midway with through the fourth quarter to extend the lead to over 20 points for the first time. Los Angeles closed the quarter on a run as well, going up by 24 points at the end of the third quarter.

The Nuggets waived the white flag in the final period, benching Jokic and Murray with 6:15 remaining in the game.

The Lakers had 33 assists compared to the Nuggets 23. Defensively, the Lakers had more steals (9-3), and more blocks (6-2) than Denver in the game. The Nuggets had 15 turnovers and shot just 34 percent (9-for-26) from the three-point line.

The Lakers improved to 35-0 on the season when they shoot better than 50 percent from the field.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is set for Sunday afternoon at 4:30PM PT at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.