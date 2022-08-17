Lakers, LeBron James Agree on 2-Year, $97 Million Contract Extension, Report Says

It appears LeBron James isn’t going anywhere for now.

The Lakers and James agreed on a two-year, $97 million contract extension that includes a player option for the 2024-25 season, ESPN reported, citing Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul.

NBCLA has reached out to the Lakers organization for comment. Neither the Lakers nor James, a four-time NBA champ and 18-time All-Star, have confirmed the report.

The extension makes James the highest-earning player in NBA history. It also protects him from hitting free agency until at least 2024.

James, who turns 38 in December, was entering the final year of his contract. He now is likely a Laker for as long as he wants to stay in LA.

He led the team to its 17th NBA championship in 2020 during the abbreviated NBA bubble season, but struggles ensued.

James was plagued by injuries in 2020-21 and missed about half of the regular season. The team made a quick playoff exit, getting bounced by the Suns in the first round.

The Lakers missed the playoffs last season when James averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game in 56 games.

The contract extension also means it's possible James could one day share an NBA court with his son, Bronny, who is a senior at Chatswoth Sierra Canyon High School. James has publicly stated his desire to play with his son if he reaches the NBA.

James responded to a report that Oregon emerged as a front-runner to land Bronny.

"He hasn’t taken 1 visit yet and has only had a few calls with coaches and universities," James tweeted. "When Bronny makes his choice you’ll hear it from him."