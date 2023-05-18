Nuggets Hold Serve at Home in Western Conference Finals With 108-103 Win Over Lakers in Game 2

LeBron James lied on the floor covered in beer and popcorn after crashing into fans sitting courtside. One of them handed him a towel to wipe himself off. He stared at the action in disbelief. It was a rare moment of frustration in the game that began with such promise for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Just as James had to wipe himself off after the courtside collision, the Lakers will now have to dust themselves off and get up off the mat after suffering yet another loss at altitude on Thursday.

Nikola Jokic made history with another triple-double and the Denver Nuggets held serve at home with a 108-103 win over the Lakers in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

Jokic finished with 23 points, 17 rebounds, and 12 assists. Jamal Murray led the Nuggets 37 points.

It was Jokic's seventh triple-double of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, tied with former Laker Wilt Chamberlain for the most during a postseason run in NBA history.

The Lakers led for most of the game, but a fourth quarter flurry of three-pointers by the Nuggets created an avalanche that Los Angeles was unable to recover from.

Murray and Michael Porter Jr. combined for 10 three-pointers in the game, as Denver went up by as many as 12 points thanks to their hot-shooting midway through the final frame.

Anthony Davis had 18 points and 14 rebounds. James once again fell one shy of a triple-double in defeat, scoring 22 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds.

In a classic example of adjusting to the adjustment, Denver knew the Lakers would limit the amount of time Anthony Davis would guard Nikola Jokic one-on-one.

The Lakers put the smaller Rui Hachimura on Jokic during the fourth quarter of Game 1, and rallied from a 21-point deficit to get with in three points on several occasions.

Appearing to find success with that adjustment, Lakers' head coach Darvin Ham decided to start the longer Jarred Vanderbilt in Game 2, and put him on Jokic on defense, thereby allowing Anthony Davis to roam the paint and protect the rim.

The move worked early on, the Lakers won the rebounding battle in the first half, 29-25, and mostly contained Jokic and the Nuggets supporting cast.

Denver, clearly expecting the defensive adjustment by the Lakers, made a concerted effort to disrupt the strategy by getting out and running in transition. By running the fast break on offense, the Lakers did not have time to set up their half-court defense. Denver out-scored the Lakers 22-21 in fast break points.

Hachimura made the difference late in Game 1, and he dominated Denver again when he was on the court in Game 2. At halftime, Hachimura was the game's leading scorer with 17 points off the bench on 7-for-7 shooting.

Hacimura's perfect shooting half was tied with Lamar Odom for the best shooting half by a Lakers player in the postseason in franchise history.

But Hachimura cooled off in the second half and finished the game with 21 points. Austin Reaves had 22 points and another five three-pointers in the loss.

Denver was down by 10 points with less than three minutes remaining in the third quarter when they started to catch fire from downtown. They proceeded to hit nine three-pointers over the final 15 minutes of the game, including five straight during one stretch midway through the fourth quarter.

In an instant, the Lakers went from up 11 to down 12. They made one last-gasp effort to keep it close, by hitting a handful of threes of their own, but Davis missed a couple wide-open three-pointers and James missed a reverse layup that sealed their fate.

Denver is now a perfect 8-0 in the playoffs at Ball Arena and have a 2-0 series lead as it shifts to Los Angeles for Games 3 and 4. However, the Lakers are also perfect at home this postseason with a record of 7-0. They say a playoff series doesn't begin until a team wins on the road, and we wouldn't be surprised if this series is tied up at 2-2 when it heads back to Denver next week.

Game 3 will tipoff on Saturday at 5:30PM PT from Cyrpto.com Arena in Los Angeles.