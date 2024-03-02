LeBron James becomes the first and only player in NBA to score 40,000 career points

Move over Father Time, you just were handed another loss from the King.

Los Angeles Lakers forward, LeBron James, currently the oldest player in the NBA, set yet another milestone on Saturday night when he became the first and only player in history to score 40,000 career points.

James entered Saturday's matchup against the Denver Nuggets, a rematch of last season's Western Conference Finals, just nine points shy of reaching 40,000 points.

James scored five points in the first half and then recorded back-to-back layups early in the second quarter to reach the milestone.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Here it is! LeBron James becomes the first player in NBA history to eclipse 40,000 career points! #Lakers #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/WtD8j7mYIw — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) March 3, 2024

The 39-year-old surpassed Lakers' legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record last season and has continued to score at an elite level in his 21st NBA season.

“No one has done it,” James told reporters after the team's overtime victory over the Washington Wizards on Thursday. “And for me to be in this position at this point and time in my career, I think it’s pretty cool. But is it one of the top things I’ve done in my career? No. Does it mean something? Of course. Why wouldn’t it?”

James didn't set out to break the record early, instead deferring to his teammates recording five assists in the first half.

However, for the four-time NBA Champion, it was only a matter of time before he broke the record.

LeBron and scoring go together like peanut butter and jelly. So nine points was only inevitable. James is currently averaging 25.3 points per game this season.

After eclipsing 40,000 career points, the Lakers played a video tribute to the King on the jumbotron with highlights of his 21-year career. James' wife Savannah, his two sons Bronny and Bryce, as well as his daughter Zhuri were all in attendance for the historic achievement.

James waved to the crowd and his family after the video was played, and then all focus was back on the game.

Reaching 40,000 points in front of your family. Congrats, King. pic.twitter.com/iGPUZ234uv — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 3, 2024

“To hit feats and have milestones throughout my career, they all mean something to me. Absolutely,” James added. “Obviously, there’s a pecking order of which ones are higher than others. But I would be lying to you if I said no, it doesn’t mean anything. It absolutely does.”

The Lakers entered Saturday's contest as two-point underdogs to the reigning champion Nuggets.

Denver currently finds themselves in third place in the Western Conference, and just a game out of the top overall seed.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are in 10th place in the West, and fighting for their playoff lives.

“We just want to get better,” James said Thursday night.

The Lakers occupy the final spot in the NBA's Play In Tournament but are just three games shy over the 5th seed in the Western Conference.

This likely won't be LeBron's last milestone or record before he ultimately decides to retire, but just the next accomplishment in a long line of accolades for the King.

What's next? LeBron hopes its another championship, only this time with a parade down Chick Hearn Blvd.