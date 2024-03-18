LeBron James scores 25, D'Angelo Russell ties Lakers 3-pointers record in 136-105 win over Hawks

LeBron James had 25 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds, and D'Angelo Russell scored 27 points while tying the Lakers' single-season record for 3-pointers in a 136-105 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night.

Russell's six 3-pointers against the Hawks gave him 183 this season, passing Kobe Bryant's 180 in the 2005-06 season and tying Nick Van Exel's franchise record set in 1994-95. Russell's latest standout shooting display was highlighted by a beautiful 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer followed by two more early in the fourth to tie the record before the Lakers emptied their bench.

Russell also had 10 assists, while Anthony Davis had 22 points and 15 rebounds as the Lakers snapped a two-game skid with their 13th win in 20 games since losing in Atlanta in late January. Davis left Saturday’s loss to Golden State early with a scratched cornea in his left eye, but the All-Star big man recovered quickly enough to start against the Hawks.

Los Angeles, which hasn't lost three straight games since early January, also moved back up to ninth place in the Western Conference standings with this win and Golden State's loss to New York.

Jalen Johnson scored 25 points and Bogdan Bogdanovic had 17 for the Hawks, who have lost four of five overall and three of four on their West Coast road trip.

Johnson went down in obvious pain after rolling his ankle while landing with 6:47 to play. Johnson, who only returned two games ago from a sprained ankle, was able to leave the court moments later under his own power.

Atlanta's Onyeka Okongwu had 11 points and four rebounds while playing 19 minutes in his return from a 13-game injury absence due to a sprained left toe. Okongwu, a Los Angeles-area native who starred at USC, hadn't played since Feb. 12, shortly before the All-Star break.

Trae Young missed his 12th straight game following hand surgery. He scored 26 points with six 3-pointers while the Hawks racked up 138 points in their victory over the Lakers in January.

Los Angeles gradually pulled away from the Hawks all night, hitting 60% of its shots in the first half while moving the ball smoothly. Russell beat the buzzer with his fourth 3-pointer to boost the Lakers' lead to 111-86 heading to the fourth.

UP NEXT

Hawks: At Phoenix on Thursday.

Lakers: Host Philadelphia on Friday.