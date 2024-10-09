Los Angeles Lakers unveil City Edition uniform and court for 2024-25 season

The Los Angeles Lakers have never been a team that shies away from the spotlight. They've built a legacy on winning championships, sure, but they’ve also done it with swagger and flair.

Today, that legacy takes a new step forward as the team revealed their highly anticipated City Edition uniform and court for the 2024-25 NBA season. This bold new look, sponsored by Bibigo, will make its first appearance on November 21 when the Lakers host the Orlando Magic at Crypto.com Arena.

Now introducing: The California Destiny



City Edition | @bibigoUSA pic.twitter.com/Cswjv6ZW1H — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 8, 2024

This year's City Edition design captures the essence of the "Lake Show" — a nod to the team's undeniable charisma and style. For the first time in franchise history, "Lake Show" will proudly be emblazoned across the chest, reminding fans and opponents alike that the Lakers aren’t just about winning — they’re about putting on a show while doing it. The vibrant colors and sleek lines of the uniform evoke a modern edge, blending the team's rich history with a fresh, energetic vibe.

The unveiling of the City Edition court is equally as captivating. It’s a canvas that mirrors the spirit of Los Angeles: bold, glamorous, and unmistakably Lakers. With a unique design that complements the uniform, the court will create a seamless visual experience for fans both in the arena and watching at home. It’s more than just a floor; it’s a stage for basketball greatness.

Coming Nov 21st



California Destiny | @bibigoUSA pic.twitter.com/TGUhT6JOnh — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 8, 2024

The court features the same gradient as the uniform along the perimeter and features 17 stars–for each championship the team has won–across the sideline. The words “Lake Show” are proudly displayed along each baseline.

The City Edition “Lake Show” uniform is just one of several jerseys the Lakers will don during the season. Including their traditional gold jerseys with purple lettering for home games, purple with gold lettering for road games, and their Sunday edition white uniforms.

For fans who wish to purchase these jerseys, they will available in team stores and online starting November 14, 2024.